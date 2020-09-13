

University of Nottingham v Tower Hamlets 2020 EH Champs



Men’s O50s T3 Final – Old Cranleighans 1-2 Shrewsbury



Shrewsbury claimed the first trophy of the day with a hard fought victory over Old Cranleighans.





Despite both sides showing plenty of attacking endeavour in the first half, the score remained goalless at half-time. But just over 10 minutes into the second half Steve Parnham gave his side the lead.



He then doubled their advantage four minutes later, sweeping the ball home with a fine first time finish after a great interception from a team-mate.



David Knapp reduced the deficit for Old Cranleighans to set up a grandstand finish with four minutes left but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the Shropshire-based outfit.



Men’s T4 Final - University of Nottingham 5s 4-0 Tower Hamlets



A fine first half display helped the University of Nottingham claim the men’s T4 trophy for a second successive year.



They led 3-0 at half-time, Matt Horton giving the local side the lead in just the third minute from a penalty corner before Dan White and Alastair Curran also found the back of the net.



Tower Hamlets grew into the game and had a chance cleared off the line during the second half but Ed Burns converted a penalty corner late on to seal the title for University of Nottingham.



Men's O40s T3 Final - Harborne 3-3 Taunton Vale (0-2 shootout)



Captain Martin Lawrence proved to be Taunton Vale's hero as he produced two fine saves in the shootout to hand his side victory.



Having trailled 2-0, Harborne looked to have completed a remarkable comeback when Dan Fox put them 3-2 ahead with just three minutes remaining.



But less than 60 seconds later Vale were back level as Pike completed his hat-trick before Lawrence stepped up to the plate for his team in the shootout.



Men's T2 Final - Repton 3-2 Surbiton



Repton exacted revenge on Surbiton for beating them in last year's final by overcoming them this time round in an exciting game.



In what was a feisty affair, defending champions Surbiton took an early lead through Tom Beaumont. But James Sookias equalised for Repton shortly before half-time with a stunning deflection.



Simon Claris then struck in the 49th minute before adding a second with just four minutes remaining to seemingly secure the title for his team.



Liam Doidge set up a tense finish with a penalty stroke just one minute from the end but there wasn't enough time to muster another opportunity, meaning this time round it was Repton who secured the trophy.



Men's O50s T2 Final - Broxbourne 4-3 Stockton



A game with two teams who had scored goals for fun in the qualifying rounds didn't disappoint as Broxbourne came out narrowly on top of a seven goal thriller.



The Badgers initially took the lead through Vernon Brown, only for Stockton's Geoff Bunn to equalise just a few minutes later. The team from the north east then took the lead early in the second half courtesy of Leigh Brown, only for Broxbourne to draw level through Pete Hayward.



Stockton regained the advantage again through Jason Mulroy but a 65th minute equaliser from Hayward drew the sides level for a third time to set up a nailbiting climax.



With less than two minutes remaining, captain Andy Law then stepped up to the plate to hand Broxbourne a memorable victory.



Men's T1 Final - Beeston 9-1 Fareham



Beeston completed an EH Champs double as their men claimed the T1 title their women also won last week.



Sam Apoola scored four times and Gareth Griffiths bagged a hat-trick as the Nottinghamshire-based team swept past their opponents under glorious sunshine.



They led 4-1 at half-time with captain Adam Dixon opening the scoring before Apoola, Griffiths and Henry Blumfield also found the target.



Fareham gave themselves hope just before the break through Alex Boxall but Griffiths and Apoola took centre stage in the second half to secure the title.



Men's O40s T2 Final - Old Cranleighans 3-3 Blueharts (2-3 shootout)



Blueharts claimed the Men's O40s T2 title in dramatic circumstances on the final game on Pitch 2.



They took the game to a shootout with the final touch of the game, Graham Burr beating the Old Cranleighans goalkeeper just as the final whistle went.



That was the second time they had come from behind during the tie, having initially trailed 2-0 early on thanks to brilliant deflection goals from Gavin Adair and Charlie Packham. But before half-time they were level thanks to Burr and Ashley Hammond.



Chris Brewer thought he had sealed the win for Old Cranleighans just nine minutes from time before Burr equalised. Kevin Macnamara then provided the shootout heroics to secure a brilliant victory.



Men's T3 Final - Atherstone Adders 2-1 Southport



The last trophy of the day was secured by Atherstone Adders in another closely fought encounter.



Martin Webb scored both the goals for the Adders to ensure they lifted the trophy at the end of the day.



He initially fired home from a penalty corner before squeezing the winner home in the 61st minute after Connor Jamieson had equalised for Southport.



