



KHC Leuven produced the performance of the night as the Belgian men’s season started off with a bang, the university club getting the best of Dragons 3-1.





The returning Jérôme Dekeyser made a big impact with a trio of goals, two coming from the penalty spot. Henri Raes got the reply for Dragons but this was a strong statement of intent from Leuven who also have Lucas Vila on board this season alongside Simon Gougnard and Irish midfielder Sean Murray.



Royal Léopold are among the favourites for the title and they started on the front foot with a 3-1 victory at Beerschot. Nick Catlin had given the hosts the lead but Tom Boon equalised before Maxime Plennevaux put his side in front; Boon completed the win from a stroke.



Waterloo Ducks were 2-0 victors over Herakles thanks to Tommy Willems and Victor Charlet goals; Orée edged out Antwerp 1-0 thanks to Max Branicki’s goal.



Conor Harte was the big scorer of the day when he nailed four penalty corners in a 7-1 success for Racing Club de Bruxelles against Namur while La Gantoise hammered the newly promoted Old Club 11-1. Daring tied with Braxgata 2-2.



The women’s competition began a day earlier, La Gantoise were again in high scoring form with an 8-0 win over Wellington with two goals each from Emilie Sinia, Ambre Ballenghien and Stephanie van den Borre.



Most of the other fixtures ended 2-1; Daring saw off Braxgata, White Star beat Léopold, Racing won against Mechelse and Herakles beat the WatDucks. Kim van Rosmalen earned Victory a 1-0 success against Antwerp while Dragons started with a 3-0 against Leuven.



Euro Hockey League media release