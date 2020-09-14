



Three Kookaburras stars have shown their support for two men who have set off on a 1,000 kilometre walk to raise funds for the National Suicide Prevention & Trauma Recovery Project (NSPTRP).





Kookaburras co-captain and record games holder Eddie Ockenden, goalkeeper Tyler Lovell and forward Jacob Anderson joined Russell James and Joel Gordon for a leg of the duo’s ambitious journey from Kalamunda east of Perth, to Albany in the state’s far south.



James, who is the General Manager, Business Development West for ATCO Australia, and his old school mate Gordon, are hoping to raise $50,000 to help the charity continue its outstanding work.



The NSPTRP is a non-profit community service that provides support and resources for those who are struggling, with a focus on the Indigenous community. The project also raises relief for the homeless and tackles the issue of youth incarceration.



Lovell became aware of the duo planning to do the walk through one of James’ work colleagues who is involved in the local Perth hockey community.



Once word got out, Lovell, Ockenden and Anderson were only too happy to get involved, so on a scheduled day off from training the trio took to the Bibbulmun Track at Dwellingup for a 27km stretch.



“When we heard what Russell and Joel had decided to embark on to raise funds for the National Suicide Prevention & Trauma Recovery Project, it is something that aligns closely with what Hockey Australia are doing through the Pilbara Community Hockey Program and the Reconciliation Action Plan it is developing,” said Lovell, who also works as Hockey Australia’s Commercial Partnerships Manager.



“Off the back of spending time in the Pilbara recently, this cause resonated with us, so it was great to have the opportunity to join the guys for a small part of their journey.”



Rain greeted the quintet for two hours once they set off for the day, and Lovell admits it was extremely challenging.



“We did 600 metres of climbing as part of it and I carried Russell’s 20 kilogram backpack for 10km and that was tough…and he has been doing that every day.”



“There was a lot of up and down terrain so it was really challenging and they have done a few days where they’ve covered over 40km, so it’s an amazing effort for these two guys to commit to doing this for 1,000km.”



At the time of writing, James and Gordon have covered over 400 kilometres on their way to Albany. The pair have currently raised over $22,000 and are aiming to reach Albany on October 1.



You can follow their progress and donate to the case by heading to James’ Instagram page @_russ_james and their GoFundMe page.



You can also visit the NSPTRC Facebook page and the website http://suicidepreventionnational.com.au/



Hockey Australia media release