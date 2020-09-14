

2020 Bedford Women's O35s T2 EH Champs



Women's T4 - University of Nottingham 4s 2-2 City of Birmingham (3-2 Ashootout)



University of Nottingham's 4th XI emulated their 3rd XI's efforts of last year by claiming the Women's T4 title.





In the first game of the day they took an early 2-0 lead through Ella Thomas and Gabriella McErlain before Gemma Lewis halved the deficit for City of Birmingham shortly before the break.



Chloe Underwood then brought the scores level in the 52nd minute and, with neither side able to find the target, the game went to a shootout.



Both teams were indebted to their goalkeepers for some fine saves and it went to sudden death with Aoife D'Mello slotting home the winner.



Women's O35s T2 - Bedford 3-1 Timperley



In the first game on Pitch 2, Bedford claimed the Women's O35s T2 title with an impressive performance.



It was Timperley who struck first, Sarah Chancellor firing home from a penalty corner in just the fourth minute. But almost instantly Bedford equalised through Katherine Winger before Kate Costin gave them the lead at half-time.



Timperley pressed hard for the equaliser in the second half but with just four minutes remaining Bedford caught them on the counter, Costin slotting home her second after a great interception and run from Kelly Bingham.



Women's T2 Final - Guildford 2-4 Loughborough Students 2s



Loughborough Students 2s retained their Women's T2 crown by beating Guildford for a second successive year.



Lauren Martin gave the university side a seventh minute lead before Lara Vincent almost immediately equalised. But further strikes from Maria Andrews and Alex Hardy gave Loughborough a commanding lead at half-time.



A brilliant finish from Emma Stewart reduced the gap for Guildford and they pressed hard for an equaliser but a 61st minute goal from Charlotte Grunbaum secured the victory for Loughborough.



Women's O45s T2 - Bowdon 2-3 Bretforton



Last year's runners-up Bretforton went one further this year as they claimed the Women's O45s T2 trophy.



Julie Hall gave Bretforton the lead in the eighth minute before Bowdon drew level in the latter stages of the first half.



Tessa Lewinton scored a magnificent goal to restore Bretforton's lead before Deb Slatter added another.



Bowdon reduced the deficit with ten minutes to play and were initially awarded an equaliser from a penalty corner. However they showed brilliant sportsmanship by informing the umpires that the ball had hit a foot in the build up.



Women's T3 - Oxted 2-2 Nottingham Trent (1-2 shootout)



In one of the games of the weekend, Nottingham Trent prevailed as Women's T3 winners after a nailbiting shootout.



The local team lead at half-time thanks to a stunning flick from Caro Hulme before Alice Wollatt extended the lead early in the second half.



But defending champions Oxted fought back superbly, with Lisa Singleton reducing the deficit before Sosanna Cox equalised with just five minutes remaining.



Young goalkeeper Amelia Bodle produced a couple of fine saves in the shootout but it was the university side who prevailed.



Women's O35s T3 - Yate 2-8 Barnes



Barnes produced the most dominant performance of the day on their way to winning the Women's O35 T3 championship.



Triona Doyle bagged four goals in the victory, including a first half hat-trick while Kate Seabourne was also on target twice.



Ashley Bradford and Helen Stubbs also found the back of the net while Emma Oliver notched both of the goals for Yate.



Women's O45s T1 - St Albans 4 V Redland 0



St Albans snuck into the lead in early into the first half and extended their lead with a single touch before the half time whistle blew.



Ann Marie Davenport, Sian Ireland, Sarah Embrey and Jenny Birch scored for St Albans to secure their win.



England Hockey Board Media release