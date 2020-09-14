



Beeston completed an England Hockey Championship double as their men claimed the T1 title their women also won last week.





Sam Apoola scored four times and Gareth Griffiths bagged a hat-trick as the Nottinghamshire-based team swept past their opponents under glorious sunshine.



They led 4-1 at half-time with captain Adam Dixon opening the scoring before Apoola, Griffiths and Henry Blumfield also found the target.



Fareham gave themselves hope just before the break through Alex Boxall but Griffiths and Apoola took centre stage in the second half to secure the title.



Euro Hockey League media release