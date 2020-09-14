



Atlètic Terrassa won the men’s Catalonian Championship with a shoot-out win in the final over Club Egara with Junior FC succeeding in the women’s competition.





For Atlèti, they did so without despite the absence of Marc Sallés while Egara were without four players.



In the first quarter, Atlètic Terrassa had the first major operning with Marc Escudé denied by Quico Cortés and it remained scoreless through the first half.



The breakthrough arrived from Atlèti’s first corner in the third quarter when Marc Vizcaíno made it 1-0 with a low push off the top.



Their joy lasted just over a minute as Lluis Mercadé’s effort was saved by Marc Calzada but only as far as Xavi Aguilar to tie it up at 1-1.



With no further goals in the final quarter, it progressed to a shoot-out where, ultimately, Joan Tarrés got the winner in a 4-3 outcome.



Sant Cugat’s Junior FC won the women’s competition with a 2-1 win over Real Club de Polo, taking the crown for the fourth successive year and 11th in total.



Laura Bosch and Berta Serrahima put them two to the good before Isabel Zaldúa made it a lively encounter with three minutes to go, making for an intense run-in.



** Highlights here: https://www.ccma.cat/esport3/el-junior-es-proclama-campio-de-catalunya-davant-del-rc-polo-1-2/noticia/3046554/



Euro Hockey League media release