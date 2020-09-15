By Jugjet Singh





National women's coach Lailin Abu Hassan. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: National women's coach Lailin Abu Hassan is delighted that 70 per cent of his charges will be able to travel out of the country for the first time and play against the best in Asia.





The Asian Hockey Confederation (AHF) have re-scheduled their Women's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) to Match 31-April 7 in Donghae City, South Korea.



The tournament was supposed to be held this year, but Covid-19 shattered many dreams.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have combined both the women's seniors and juniors into one outfit. Lailin has 21 under-21 players and seven seniors to select from for the ACT.



"In my combined team, 70 per cent of the players have yet to compete overseas, so the ACT will play an important role in preparing them for the Junior Asia Cup (JAC).



"The AHF have yet to announce the women's JAC dates. I believe, however, it would be held after the ACT," said Lailin.



In the ACT, Malaysia will be up against China, India, Japan, Korea and Thailand.



And minus Thailand, Malaysia will have to beat some of the other ACT teams to qualify for their first Junior World Cup.



"The ACT will be good exposure for my juniors. We need to finish top three in the JAC and that means beating some of our traditional rivals to achieve the dream.



"Malaysia have always been fifth in Asia, and the big boost would be to make the semi-finals of the ACT in Donghae," said Lailin.



Korea are the reigning ACT champions after they beat India in the 2018 final, also in Donghae.



"We are thankful to all the competing teams for their readiness in preparation for the Women's ACT especially under these challenging circumstances," said AHF in a release.



