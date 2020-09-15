



Former Blues High Performance Manager Tony Hanks has been appointed as Interim High Performance Director at Hockey New Zealand.





Hanks has worked extensively in the player development area and has a long association with Auckland Rugby. In 2014 he was appointed High Performance Manager at the Blues and was instrumental in identifying and developing young rugby talent.



Since early this year he has been Canoe Slalom New Zealand’s High Performance Manager.



While Hockey New Zealand recruits for a new Chief Executive, it was decided to only make an interim High Performance Director appointment.



Former Hockey New Zealand High Performance Director Paul MacKinnon left the role in early August, deciding that the current COVID-enforced break in the international programme was the appropriate time to move on from a position he had held for over three years.



Hockey New Zealand Media release