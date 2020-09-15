By Michael Houston





Hockey will be streamed on the FIH's Watch.Hockey app ©Getty Images



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is set to launch its own app, allowing fans globally to watch live matches, highlights, and get the latest news on the sport.





Watch.Hockey is scheduled to launch on September 17, with the app being developed by NAGRA, a provider of content protection and multi-screen video solutions.



Due to some issues with getting the new software onto Apple's operating system, the launch was pushed back two days, initially being expected tomorrow.



The app will also be available on other operating systems including Android.



The two organisations signed a ten-year deal in May to work together on content in the future, with many suggesting that the agreement was signed for too long a period of time.



"The length of a contract you can look at it in a different perspective," FIH chief executive Thierry Weil told insidethegames.



"There was criticism when we announced a ten-year deal.



"Technology is moving fast, but if this was on a short-term deal we would not be able to work together in a proper way and then we would have to renegotiate.



"Then that leads to a standstill during negotiations which could take months and could put you behind the technology.



"Now, we are then able to develop and move forward with the technology."





The new app will launch on September 17, having been moved back from September 15 ©FIH



On a video conference call, Weil was joined by senior vice-president of sales development for NAGRA, Jean-Luc Jezouin who showed off some of the features for the new app.



On its front page, there is an immediate scroll tab that will feature some of the most important features and news - and when a live game is expected, it will feature prominently at the top.



Jezouin showed the live and upcoming games strip too, which is chronologically put in order.



The first of these matches was the return to the FIH Hockey Pro League, which is scheduled to start on September 22 and 23 with back-to-back women's matches between Germany and Belgium.



For these matches, it is also possible to leave a reminder so you receive a notification when a match is about to start, while statistics will also be shown on previews and on previous matches too when watching highlights.



At the bottom of the app will be a home button, one dedicated to matches, one called "explore", one for news and one for settings.



It is possible to see information such as squads from previous matches and live reports which will be included in live matches.





Live matches from the FIH Hockey Pro League will be available to watch ©Getty Images



Explore allows users to search by video, replay matches or live matches as well as browse using tags suggested at the top of the screen including athlete profiles, Olympics and matches.



It also allows users to browse competitions, with the FIH Hockey Pro League and the Olympic qualifiers currently featured on the app to be able to watch, while there are plans to add historical content and eventually, a chat function to allow more interaction during matches.



However, there will be geoblocking for regions where a broadcasting deal is already in place, while an audio-only version of coverage is being explored too.



Jezouin mentioned that the development of the app comes from looking at who is interacting with the app and making changes when concerns are raised.



He also stated that he hopes to keep people on the platform by providing new content daily.



Weil and Jezouin asked for feedback on the app from the public too on its release.



Elsewhere, there was some ambiguity of its use for those with visual impairments who may need audio description, but Jezouin has stated there will be accessibility for those with hearing impairments.



"We have already implemented closed captions and we will look to have something else on the radar," said Jezouin to insidethegames.



There are potentially plans of creating a paywall in the future, but the FIH and NAGRA have committed to keeping the app free for use and have said they are looking into tiered systems in the future.



Inside the Games