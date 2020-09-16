



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce and welcome Will Holt to the Board of Directors. Holt’s role will be Athlete Director and he will serve on the board through 2022.





“We are glad to welcome Will to the Board of Directors,” said Bree Gillespie, USA Field Hockey’s Board of Directors Chair. “Athlete representation and the athletes voice is a critical part of our governance structure and continues to be an important part of the Board.”







Holt has been a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team since 2007 and accumulated a 146 international caps. Since his debut he has been an offensive scoring threat tallying an impressive 85 goals. He has traveled to many countries where he competed in various test series and international events including the World League Round 1 (2012, 2016), World League Round 2 (2013, 2015, 2017), Hockey Series Open (2018), Hockey Series Finals (2019), Pan American Games (2011, 2015) and Pan American Cup (2009, 2017). When he was a member of the Junior USMNT he played in the Junior Pan American Championships and men’s Junior World Cup.



He is an active coach and in January 2020 was named the assistant coach at Indiana University. Holt has served in many coaching capacities and got his start with USA Field Hockey as the assistant coach of the U-21 USMNT. He went on to serve as the associate head coach of the U-16 squad before being moved up to the U-18 team.



Holt also has experience coaching internationally and in 2010 was the head coach of the Royal Oreé T. H. B. U-16 Boys first time in Brussels, Belgium. He returned to coaching abroad in 2016 as the head coach of the Royal Pingouin Hockey Club U-16 Boys first team and assistant coach for the U-18 Boys first team. During the 2017 season, he went on to be the director of strength and conditioning with Hockey Club Ludwigsburg in Germany. Holt spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in The Netherlands coaching for two club organizations. In 2018, he was the head coach of the U-16 Boys first team at V.M.H.C. Cartouche prior to becoming the head coach of the U-14 girls team with NMHC Nijmegen.



I feel honored to have been voted in by my fellow athletes. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and I will do my best to fully represent my constituents and make sure that the athletes’ voice is heard.”

Will Holt



Holt earned his bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance (Exercise Science) from the University of Louisville in 2014. He also earned his master’s degree from Louisville in Athletic Administration in 2015. While pursuing both degrees, he served as the volunteer assistant coach from 2012 to 2015, where he assisted in the development of team game plans and breakdown of film.



In addition to his playing and coaching, Holt serves on the USA Field Hockey Judicial Committee and previously was on the Athlete Advisory Council (AAC) for two terms.



Please join USA Field Hockey in welcoming Holt to the Board of Directors.



USFHA media release