



Hockey Ireland is excited to finally see the Irish Senior Cup take place in Lisnagarvey Hockey Club, Hillsborough Co. Down, this Saturday 19th of September.





The Irish Senior Cup Women’s match will take place at 13:00, with Pegasus taking on UCD, while the Men’s match gets underway at 16:30 with Lisnagarvey also taking on UCD.



The prestigious Irish Senior Cup is the oldest Hockey Cup in the world, dating back to 1894 when it was first won by Dundrum. Last year’s runners-up, Lisnagarvey, have had their name engraved on the Cup a total of 23 times, although 2005 was the last time they did so. UCD Men’s team on the other hand will be aiming to get their names engraved on the Cup for the first time in their history.



The Women’s Irish Senior Cup dates back to 1903 with Merton Hockey as the inaugural winners. Since then, Pegasus have won the Cup 14 times, most recently in 2011, while UCD Women’s team have won the Cup 6 times, with four of those wins in the past decade.



Hockey Ireland are also excited to announce the Irish Senior Cup matches will be lived streamed on Saturday. Hockey Ireland CEO, Jerome Pels, said “After an unprecedented year, this is a unique and exciting start to the Hockey calendar. Although restrictions are still in place across the country and within sport, Hockey Ireland is delighted to announce we will be streaming the Irish Senior Cup matches live with Pundit Arena. We hope this will give the whole Hockey Community a chance to watch these matches after a long period of restrictions.”



Irish Hockey Association media release