

Celebrations like this are banned for the time being in English hockey



England Hockey chief executive Nick Pink has called for a “sense of responsibility” ahead of league hockey’s return this weekend.





The men’s and women’s Premier Divisions kick off on Saturday and Sunday, with a revamped league and the first elite league action since the 2019/20 season came to a shuddering halt as the pandemic took hold.



Pink said: “It is an exciting time for all of us involved in the sport and I have been so impressed with the way hockey clubs, volunteers, coaches, umpires and players up and down the country have taken to the advice we have been sending out to prepare ourselves for this upcoming season.



“I keep hearing about the ‘new normal’, and who would have thought when we announced the suspension of hockey on 16 March alongside all other community based sport, that we would be looking at a return to our sport with Covid officers, travel restrictions and social distancing of up to six people, and so much more now in place.”



Pink added that he was inspired to see the “resilience of those involved in hockey” as the 2020/21 season kicks off but reminded players and clubs to continue to follow coronavirus advice.



He added: “Please do remember to follow the advice and guidance that are in place, and let’s start this season with the sense of responsibility and excitement that will see hockey successfully return, and a respect for all involved.”



The Hockey Paper