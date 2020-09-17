



Nick Pink, England Hockey Chief Executive



The 2019-20 season was concluded over the last two weekends with a number of domestic finals at Nottingham Hockey Centre. We thank the venue staff, Hockey Makers, officials and teams who overcame all the challenges to make the finals such a success and congratulate those teams who picked up the silverware.





Hot on its heels the 2020-21 hockey season is almost officially with us and this weekend marks the return of league hockey, with the first round of matches in the England Hockey League Premier Division. It is an exciting time for all of us involved in the sport and I have been so impressed with the way hockey clubs, volunteers, coaches, umpires and players up and down the country have taken to the advice we have been sending out to prepare ourselves for this upcoming season. I keep hearing about the ‘new normal’, and who would have thought when we announced the suspension of hockey on 16 March alongside all other community based sport, that we would be looking at a return to our sport with Covid officers, travel restrictions and social distancing of up to six people, and so much more now in place.





EH Champs 2020



The resilience of those involved in hockey is inspiring, and the return of the EHL this weekend and league hockey over the following two weeks is the next exciting step that we are looking forward to. The Premier Division has some changes too this season, and we are grateful for the collaboration of those clubs involved in this change, that now sees 11 teams in the Premier Division, in a split league format dovetailing with a busy international programme.



Good luck to those involved this weekend and over the following weeks. Please do remember to follow the advice and guidance that are in place, and let’s start this season with the sense of responsibility and excitement that will see hockey successfully return, and a respect for all involved.



England Hockey Board Media release