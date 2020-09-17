

At the England Hockey AGM on Tuesday evening, the membership of England Hockey took the decision to support the proposed structural changes set out in A Structure Fit for the Future. Over 250 delegates attended the AGM electronically and the vote supported the resolution with 86% of votes received being in favour of the resolution (53.4% of the membership voted with the vote result 894 to 146 and 13 abstentions).





Angela Durnin and Simon Mantell were elected as Membership Elected Directors of England Hockey replacing Katie Roberts, and Mike Stoddard after his election as President in 2019. Ian Wilson also attended his last AGM after 17 years as Finance Director of England Hockey ahead of being replaced by Kuldeep Kaur who starts on 12 October. All those standing down will be missed for their significant contributions at board level for England Hockey and in Ian’s case the huge contribution he has made since the establishment of England Hockey returning the governing body to a sound financial footing.



The approval of the Structure Fit for the Future proposals now means that work can start in earnest on delivering the most significant rationalisation and simplification of governance structures that hockey in England has seen. The aim is for a structure that is easier to understand, more consistent and accountable and ultimately easier for clubs and participants to work with. It will take time to deliver the changes and the proposals will continue to need to evolve and develop. The next steps will focus on establishing the new ‘shadow’ structures in each Area and progressing the priority work areas such as adult leagues. If you are interested in helping be part of delivering the changes then please take a few moments to let us know by filling in the short expression of interest here.



Mike Stoddard, President of England Hockey and chair of the AGM said "It was excellent to have so many members join us to discuss such an important issue as well as a such a strong turnout of votes from members. The strong mandate from the membership to deliver the Structure Fit for the Future proposals is a message on the appetite for change. Equally, the board of England Hockey recognise that some volunteers that have given long and loyal service do not agree with all aspects of what is proposed. Given the support from the membership for the proposals we hope that those will choose to continue to give their knowledge and experience to the change process, equally we recognise that some will choose this opportunity to step away. We thank them for all they have done for hockey over the years.



"As club hockey is on the verge of leagues resuming the leadership at England Hockey all expressed their gratitude for the effort and energy that is going in to help the game restart. The impact and full implications of Covid-19 for hockey are not yet understood and the board will continue to ensure that these are considered as the proposals develop and the season progresses."



More details about the AGM are available here: www.englandhockey.co.uk/agm



More details about the Structure Fit for the Future proposals are available here: www.englandhockey.co.uk/agmresolution



England Hockey Board Media release