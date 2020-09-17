



Jasjit Singh Kular, former India player, comes from a family of doctors. Although not one himself, the defender and drag-flicker extends his pedigree to the care and well being of stray dogs who battle the odds for survival.









Nor has the Covid-19 pandemic bottled him up when it comes to doing what his heart tells him. And that’s service for the care of animals, particularly dogs in his hometown Jalandhar.



The Sansarpur hero, who represented Indian national field hockey team at the The Hague World Cup six summers ago, shuttles between keeping fit, doing his job with the Railways and assisting an NGO called Animal Protection Foundation which cares for strays.



“Dogs have suffered as the lockdown had meant restaurants and eateries shut down thereby depriving them of food,” he revealed.



Jasjit has three pet dogs and his village home in Sansarpur had a range of animals – cows, buffaloes and numerous birds – which developed a love for animals in him.





Jasjit Singh loves animals, seen above with dogs whom he nurtures



“I donned a PPE in the early days of the pandemic to help stays in trouble. We helped 300-400 dogs a day. And it’s not only dogs. Cows and buffaloes face survival challenges in our towns, villages and cities. Especially the male species which are discarded by owners for nil commercial value,” he explained.



“There’s little done on the ground to save these animals,” he said. “And neglect leads to behaviour borne out of hunger and frustration often leading to harm on humans which is no fault of the animals who have been wronged in the first place.”





Animal lover Jasjit Singh Kular



A true believer that this is a cause and effect world we live in, Jasjit appears to be a thoughtful, caring citizen and a worthy ambassador of the sport.



On 6th July when the lockdown was at its severest phase, made a humble request through his social media post. He requested for a donation of Rs.100 every month and make donation for public causes a habit.



His complete message: ‘Its a humble request to everyone to donate at least Rs 100 every month from your savings to animalprotectionfoundation so that we can carry out the surgeries, medicines, boarding of injured dogs, transportation, doctors’ fee and many other daily expenses. Your 100 can collectively become thousand and will be helpful to treat animals everyday. If you think we are already getting many funds then I would like to share that our NGO is under debt right now. We need around 50 to 60k at least every month to carry out the operations and we are not getting any fixed income from any source. ….. am writing this with a heavy heart as for today’s case we don’t have enough funds to afford a surgery for this poor puppy’.



He pleaded to fellow Indians to make donating to right cause a habit.



“Make donating a habit”



