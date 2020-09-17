By Malik Muhamad





Firhan Ashari. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA TERENGGANU: National player Firhan Ashari will not feature for Terengganu in the Razak Cup, which starts on Friday.





The 27-year-old has decided to withdraw from the team following the death of his daughter.



Firhan's two-year-old daughter, Nur Ayra Delisha died on Saturday.



Terengganu manager Rafhan Harun said his absence is a blow as he is a key player.



"Firhan informed us whether he could skip the Razak Cup following his daughter's death. We have granted his wishes as he is still feeling sad.



"Furthermore, his wife is also expecting. It is a very difficult time for him.



"Firhan is a special player as he can play in any position, except as a goalkeeper. However, we still have a strong team for the tournament," said Rafhan.



He added: "Our target is to win the Razak Cup this year.



"Perak, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang are the other favourites. Our team will be led by the Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri."



Terengganu have been drawn in the same group with Police, Armed Forces and Kelantan.



Tai Beng Hai's team will open their campaign against Police at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times