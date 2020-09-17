Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 10:00 | Hits: 1
By Malik Muhamad


Terengganu forward Faizal Saari. PIC BY MALIK MUHAMAD

KUALA TERENGGANU: Faizal Saari is ready to fight for his place in the Malaysian national hockey team.



The forward, who was dropped from the national team earlier this year, is eager to prove his worth and impress head coach Arul Selvaraj in the Razak Cup, which starts on Friday, at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

"I am honoured to represent Terengganu after a two-year hiatus in the Razak Cup. I am eager to make an impression as I want to represent the country once again.

"I did not play for Terengganu in the last two editions as I had national team commitments.

"The Razak Cup is the most prestigious hockey tournament in the country, and I want to help my state do well.

"My other mission is to show that I am still good enough to be in the national team."

Faizal regards Kuala Lumpur and Perak as contenders for the Razak Cup crown.

"It will be a difficult tournament as every team want to win it.

"KL and Perak are strong as they have included several national players," he added.

Terengganu were third last year and runners-up in 2018. Among the national players in the Terengganu team are Akhirmullah Anuar Essok, Shahrun Nabil and goalkeeper Zaimi Mat Deris.

For the record, KL are the most successful team in the Razak Cup with 16 titles, followed by Selangor on 10 since 1963.

New Straits Times

