



The International Hockey Federation (FIH), the world’s governing body for the sport of hockey, and NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, announced today the launch of “Watch.Hockey”, a ground-breaking fan engagement app that creates a new digital “home of hockey” to the millions of hockey fans, players and officials worldwide.





“Watch.Hockey” will be available starting September 17, 2020, free of charge, on the App Store and on Google Play.



The timing of the Watch.Hockey launch coincides with the gradual resumption of international hockey, with the FIH Hockey Pro League re-starting on September 22, 2020 (Germany-Belgium). Through the app, FIH expands support for its global fan base by providing access to live matches on web, mobile and smart TVs. Other features of the app include live scores, results, statistics, personalized content in a “For You” section, and trending content, as well as access to replays, highlights, archived content, and news.



“Our fans and community are at the center of everything that we do, and now we can bring the sport that unites all of us to them in an innovative way to enable a new level of engagement. Launching Watch.Hockey in the current context makes it particularly meaningful. I encourage the global hockey community to download the app now and start enjoying its rich, diverse and exciting content. I want to thank our partner NAGRA, whose teams have been by our side all these months to make this project a reality,” said FIH CEO Thierry Weil.



“The application is very good. It enables you to see all the information about hockey from all over the world and, at the same time, watch international hockey when you want and from where you want. It is a way to be closer and more updated about what is going on in the hockey world, and it’s available to everyone, fans, players, coaches, etc.” said Argentina’s player Carla Rebecchi.



“This is a great initiative by FIH which really brings hockey to your fingertips. It is an easy way to find live match action, replay old matches and watch and re-watch highlights. It is also very informative, you can quickly find match schedules, results and hockey news from all parts of the world,” said PR Sreejesh, India’s goalkeeper.



"We applaud the FIH for reaching this milestone and giving a new dimension to the sport of hockey in a time of so much change, when engaging with fans, players and the hockey community at large is more important than ever before,” said Jean-Luc Jezouin, SVP Sales Development for NAGRA. “We are grateful to be a part of the return of hockey to the pitch, bring the best hockey content to millions of fans worldwide, and deliver a digital platform to help hockey grow and prosper.”



The “Watch.Hockey” app is powered by NAGRA’s “sports-as-a-service” platform, which allows the FIH to harness the power of the sport’s passion and unite the leagues, clubs, and players for greater fan engagement to create an all-embracing sports experience in line with FIH‘s vision.



Download the Watch.Hockey app as of September 17 on.



- Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1502181056

- Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nagra.ion.fih



#HockeyInvites

#WatchHockey

#DigitalHomeOfHockey



FIH site