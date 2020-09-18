



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – A familiar face is back on the bench this season for the North Carolina field hockey team. Lauren Moyer, who lettered for the Tar Heels from 2013-16 and now plays for the U.S. Women's National Team, will serve as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2020 season.





"It's great to be back in Chapel Hill," Moyer said. "I love it here and definitely missed it – it's such a special place."



The Tar Heels open the 2020 season on Sunday with a game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. It's the site of last year's NCAA Championship, where Carolina finished the season 23-0 and won its second title in a row.



Although it's her first game on the coaching staff, which was honored as the nation's best in each of the past two seasons, Kentner Stadium will be a familiar setting for Moyer. She played there during her four years at UNC, during which Carolina went 78-19 overall, won an ACC crown in 2015 and reached the final four each year. Moyer was a third-team All-America selection in 2016, her senior year as a Tar Heel. She also earned All-ACC, All-ACC Tournament and All-NCAA Tournament honors that season.



She joined the National Team in 2017 and has currently has 77 caps.



"It's always good to have someone who has gone through the program then gone to the national team come back and lend expertise and inspiration," UNC coach Karen Shelton said. "Lauren is doing a great job and it's just terrific to have her here."



As Carolina launches into the season, Moyer's goal is to do whatever she can to help make the Tar Heels better.



"I try to help the girls in any way I can, whether they need more reps before training, or they need help on attacking corners, or they have any type of press or outlet questions," she said. "I'm excited to see where they can go and how I can help in any way they need me to. I'm thrilled to be here."



Content Courtesy of UNC Athletic Communications



USFHA media release