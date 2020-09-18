By Jugjet Singh





(From left) Melaka coach Azrul Effendy Bustaman, skipper Firdaus Omar, MHC competitions chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh, Selangor women’s team skipper Raja Nor Sharina and coach Ikmal Abdul Jabar with the Razak Cup trophy.



The 58th Razak Cup begins today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil with no clear favourites among the men, but Selangor look the best bet to defend the women's crown.





Last year, unfancied Melaka pulled off a great escape in the men's tournament when they beat Johor 3-1 in the final.



For the women, the Razak Cup is in its fifth edition, Defending champions Selangor edged Kuala Lumpur 1-0 in the final last year.



And with eight national players in their side, Selangor look imposing this year.



"Yes, we have eight national players in our team and are looking to defend our title. Two national seniors and six juniors will lead the side while the rest are development players.



"We have played four friendlies with other state sides, and the overall outcome is encouraging," said Selangor women's coach Ikmal Abdul Jabar.



Fifteen men's teams will play in a one division format, with Sarawak the only missing side. In the women's tournament, 11 teams have registered with Kedah pulling out at the last hour.



"Kedah will field their men's team while their women's team had to withdraw because most of their players are students and did not get a release from their schools," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



Minor adjustments were made to the fixtures regarding playing times, and Selangor women will start their title defence by playing Terengganu at 7.30am today.



Melaka, who will play Perlis at 9pm, look set to claim three points.



"With national players (men's and women's) being fielded this year, we have our share of four national players. But I expect a difficult time defending our title as fitness is my main concern.



"We did not get to train much as a team. Hopefully they improve with every match," said Melaka men's coach Azrul Effendy Bustaman.



MEN — Group A: Melaka, Penang, Perlis;



Group B: Johor, Perak, Selangor, Sabah;



Group C: Terengganu, Police, Armed Forces, Kelantan;



Group D: Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Negri, Kedah.



WOMEN — Group A: Selangor, Terengganu, Penang, Perak;



Group B: Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Pahang, Sarawak;



Group C: Police, Armed Forces, Negeri Sembilan.



New Straits Times