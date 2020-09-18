



Great Britain’s international hockey teams will return to Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in 2021 for home games in the FIH Hockey Pro League.





Throughout May; Britain's internationals will face India, China, Argentina, USA and Spain in three back-to-back weekends of world class hockey on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



Tickets will be go on sale first to our Hockey Family in the coming weeks, with priority access to seats at reduced prices, starting from just £5 for under 18s. We will be delighted to host spectators once more, and the games will of course only take place in front of supporters if the government restrictions at the time allow. Safety and comfort of our fans is our utmost priority.



Our first FIH Hockey Pro League matches in the 2020/21 season are away to the Netherlands and Belgium, beginning at the end of October, live on BT Sport. We then play behind closed doors on home soil later in November, again live on BT Sport.



As it stands, with the ongoing impact of Covid-19 we have currently not been able to schedule any fixtures at the Twickenham Stoop for May 2021, but we are committed to returning to the home of Harlequins as soon as possible. Along with our partner Harlequins we are committed to bringing Big Stadium Hockey back to the Stoop, and this option remains open should both the right conditions and ticket sales make this feasible.



2020 away games behind closed doors, live on BT Sport

Tue 27 Oct NED v GBR women & men (3:30pm and 6pm UK time)

Thu 29 Oct NED v GBR women & men (3:30pm and 6pm UK time)



Sat 31 Oct BEL v GBR women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)

Sun 1 Nov BEL v GBR women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)



2020 home games behind closed doors (venue TBC), live on BT Sport

Sat 14 Nov GBR v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sun 15 Nov GBR v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)



2021 home games, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, tickets on sale soon

Sat 8 May GBR v IND men; GBR v CHN women (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sun 9 May GBR v IND men; GBR v CHN women (12pm and 2:30pm)



Sat 15 May GBR v ARG women & men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sun 16 May GBR v ARG women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)



Sat 22 May GBR v USA women; GBR v ESP men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sun 23 May GBR v USA women; GBR v ESP men (12pm and 2:30pm)



Great Britain Hockey media release