

Kuala Lumpur’s Muhamad Ramadan Rosli (centre) celebrates after scoring against Pahang in the Razak Cup yesterday. PIC BY OWEE AH CHUN



RAZAK Cup women's defending champions Selangor had expected a win against Terengganu but not the eight goals that they scored in their curtain raiser at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





Terengganu, with two retired national players and six other budding juniors, were in control of the match until the 30th minute, but then collapsed like dominoes.



The Selangor scorers were Anis Nurfatihah Asmidee (30th), Fatin Naimah Zaki (33rd, 35th, 49th), Nur Atira Ismail (44th, 56th), Fatin Syafikah Sukri (51st) and Nuramirah Shakirah (52nd).



Selangor team manager Norazizah Mukizan was equally shocked with her team's powerful display.



"Going into the pitch we knew that the three points were ours, but nobody expected such a high scoring win. Terengganu were impressive for 30 minutes and kept our forwards in check, but once the first goal went in, they just gave up and the rest came easy," said Norazizah.



Fatin Naimah Zaki was Terengganu's destroyer with a hat-trick in the 33rd, 35th and 49th.



Playing in Group A, Selangor will meet Penang today. Yesterday, Penang edged Perak 3-2 after taking a 3-0 lead.



RESULTS: Men: Sabah 1 Selangor 1, Johor 3 Perak 3, Armed Forces 2 Kelantan 1, Terengganu 5 Police 0, Kuala Lumpur 6 Pahang 4, Negri 2 Kedah 1.



Women: Selangor 8 Terengganu 0, Penang 3 Perak 2, Kuala Lumpur 0 Melaka 1, Pahang 5 Sarawak 0.



New Straits Times