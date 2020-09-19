



Agustina Gorzelany is a relative newcomer to Las Leonas with 53 caps to her name. However, with six goals already scored during Argentina’s campaign prior to lock-down, the 23 year old has definitely cemented her place in the squad. The penalty corner specialist scored in six of Argentina’s eight matches, including in both encounters with the Netherlands.





As the FIH Hockey Pro League is all set to return to action, with matches in Europe taking place in September, October and November, Argentina will be in an observer’s role until the competition moves to the southern hemisphere in April. Argentina’s first visitors will be Germany and by that stage, the current table toppers will be absolutely desperate to get back to FIH Hockey Pro League action.



What are the advantages of being able to watch the opening few games of the FIH Hockey Pro League ahead of India's own return to the competition in April?



Agustina Gorzelany: In my opinion, there is a great advantage to watching the games first instead of playing in them because we can study and see how teams are playing after all this time. It is a great resource that will help us when we return [to FIH Hockey Pro League action] too.



How will the team make sure it is ready for top flight international action in April?



Agustina Gorzelany: Knowing if the team is ready for the competition is really hard to measure. I believe it is mostly what the team feels and believes. There is no doubt that we are training to be the best team possible. We are training really, really hard towards our goals and that is the most important thing. Something that I feel inside is that we are great in our way of thinking and believing. We know what we must do to achieve our objectives so we all push for the same thing. That is the most beautiful thing about the team. When the time comes [to get back to international competition] we will be very prepared for the competition.



What are your thoughts and feelings about the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on you and the team?



Agustina Gorzelany: This pandemic and being completely shut down from everything we could do was a very big rollercoaster of emotions. At the very beginning it was difficult to be positive about anything. We had been unable to move from our homes for 100 days. There was a big uncertainty about what was going to happen. The Olympics were postponed as well as Pro League and hockey in Argentina was cancelled so we couldn’t do anything, just some weightlifting at home with some equipment our Federation sent us. But, as time passed by, we started to hear some good news, for instance, the Olympic date was settled and we started to train with our national team again. My thoughts started to change and we could be more optimistic about the future. But, despite all those things, it was really nice to have much more family time and pay more attention to my studies.



What are your expectations for the season ahead as you return to competition?



Agustina Gorzelany: I have many expectations about getting into competition again. It is what we as players most like about professional hockey. You can imagine how we have a great desire to play a match again. As regards to Argentina, I truly believe in this team and we are going to fight for very big things, but for sure, other teams are doing their best and training hard to, so it is going to be a very nice but tough adventure.



