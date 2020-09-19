



Lalit Kumar Upadhyay is a prolific forward for the India men’s national team. He scored in each of India’s opening two matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League against the Netherlands, and with 106 caps to his name, is a firm fixture on the India forward line. At the point that Covid-19 caused all hockey action to cease, India were sitting in fourth position in the table with some highly promising performances under their belts, including a hard-fought win over the world number one side, Belgium.





With India not returning to action in the FIH Hockey Pro League until 10 April 2021, when they travel to Argentina, Lalit and his teammates will have plenty of opportunity to assess the opposition and plan their own approach accordingly.



What are the advantages of being able to watch the opening few games of the FIH Hockey Pro League ahead of India's own return to the competition in April?



Lalit Kumar Upadhyay: As we all know the entire hockey community is getting back to competitive hockey and definitely it will be an advantage to us to watch the opening matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League . It will let us know how our competitors have been preparing in the long break. Obviously we are very excited and happy to know that hockey is coming back.



How will the team make sure it is ready for top flight international action in April?



Lalit Kumar Upadhyay: We are now resuming sports activities slowly and getting into the match fitness. As I said in the previous answer, we are very happy and excited to know that the Pro League is back. We will be training very hard to make sure we are match fit by April and we will be ready for our matches by that time.



With Covid still causing restrictions, can you give a few examples of how the team is ensuring it stays healthy and virus-free while getting back to sporting activities?



Lalit Kumar Upadhyay: We have been all following the government guidelines and protocol as is necessary and required. We all understand the importance of this situation and are not taking it lightly. Our team staff has been ensuring we are eating the right diet and maintaining hygiene, particularly in the current time. Being role models, it is our responsibility to be diligent and understand the situation.



How good does it feel to be back to some sporting activities after the enforced break?



Lalit Kumar Upadhyay: It is really great to resume sports activity after such a long time. We are looking forward to the next few months where we can go back to attain our match fitness and I hope that we will be alright and give 100 per cent in our coming matches.



Follow all the FIH Hockey Pro League action on our recently launched app Watch.Hockey (follow the relevant link on the left)



#FIHProLeague



Official FIH Pro League Site