By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia defeated the Philippines 16-0 in an indoor hockey match at the 2017 KL Sea Games. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Indoor Hockey League (MIHL) will make its debut on Oct 24 at the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim, international.





The tournament will run for five weeks.



Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) indoor committee revealed the tournament will be used to form national indoor hockey teams.



The men's competition has attracted 14 teams while 10 teams will battle for the women's crown.



"We will use the tournament to form the men and women's national teams. There will be three international indoor tournaments, including the World Cup qualifiers, next year," MHC indoor committee chairman Shurizan Mansor in Bukit Jalil here today.



The committee also revealed that men's national field coach Arul Selvaraj has verbally agreed to release his players for the weekend matches.



"As for the women national players, coach Nasihin Nubli has just been appointed on Friday.



"However, we are positive that he will also accommodate our request," said Shurizan.



Indoor hockey came to life in Malaysia after it became part of the Sea Games for the first time at the 2017 KL edition.



Malaysia dominated the event at last year's Philippines Sea Games.



"For the last two Sea Games editions, field players and ad-hoc coaches were used, but we still managed to win gold medals.



"But our long-term plan is to have exclusive indoor players. We will also request for permanent coaches from the parent body," Shurizan added.



At the Asian level, the men's national team were bronze medallists (behind champions Iran and runners-up Kazakhstan) while the women finished fourth (behind Kazakhstan, Thailand and Uzbekistan) in last year's Indoor Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand.



"Even with little training and matches, Malaysia still gave a good challenge in the Asia Cup. And with Vietnam possibly hosting indoor hockey in next year's Sea Games, we need to be ready to defend our gold medals," Shurizan added.



New Straits Times