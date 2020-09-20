By: Louise Gould





Napier Tech's attacking pace and precision in front of goal was too much for Akina Rovers Horsefield. Photo / Ian Cooper



It'll be a case of deja vu in the Hawke's Bay division one women's hockey final after Napier Tech Academy and Havelock North Hockey Club secured semifinal victories.





And there will also be a sense of familarity between the two sides in the men's final next Saturday, after two Bay Independent men's teams qualified.



In the women's competition, it will be the third time in three seasons that Napier Tech and Havelock will face off in the final.



Havelock will be hoping it's their time to shine, after Napier Tech won both previous titles.



Napier's attacking pace and precision in front of goal was too much for Akina Rovers Horsefield, giving them a comfortable 4-0 win at Park Island on Saturday.



The Napier side have scored 59 goals this season, but only conceded seven.



Tech coach Holly Varcoe said her side kept to the game plan throughout the 60-minute match against Akina.



"The girls did exactly what they needed to," she said. "They beat us last time and everything that we did wrong, we fixed. I'm super proud of the girls."



Havelock claimed their place in the final with a 4-2 win over Bay Independent Ferns.



After a 2-1 loss to Bay Ferns with a depleted squad two weeks ago, it was a crucial victory for Havelock.



Havelock defender Sarah Boyd said her team were prepared for a close match.



"They were never far behind us; it was a pretty even game throughout. It was nerve-racking as we tried to hold onto our lead."





Two Bay Independent Club men's teams will face off in a unique final this weekend. Photo / Ian Cooper



In the men's division one semifinals, both Bay Independent teams were victorious.



Bay 1 faced Akina Rovers Waapu on the Big Save turf, winning the match 3-0.



The winning side took a three-goal lead early in the game, holding out with strong defensive work to make the final.



Bay 2 fought a physical game against Taupō Hockey, claiming a close 6-4 win over the visitors.



Taupō took the lead early on, scoring two goals in the first quarter. But hard work from Bay brought the score level and they surpassed Taupō.



New Zealand international Shea McAleese and New Zealand age-group representative Sean Findlay showed their scoring prowess in front of goal, confirming their team's place in next Saturday's final.



Bay 1 player-coach Graeme Findlay, father of Sean, said it was a "gutsy battle" by the team.



"Taupō going two up early put a lot of pressure on us. But we showed composure, held onto the ball and managed to put it away when we needed to," he said.



Both men's and women's finals will take place at Park Island on September 26. Start times are yet to be announced



The New Zealand Herald