

Hampstead and Westminster on the attack against Beeston. Credit Andrew Smith.



Two goals from GB under-23’s Lottie Ross helped last season’s champions Surbiton to a 3-0 victory over Buckingham on the opening day of the new Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Crowned champions for the seventh consecutive time last season, Surbiton took the lead through Eloise Stenner from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.



Ross, making her return to Surbiton after a stint with Beeston and the University of Nottingham, bagged her first goal 11 minutes later and sealed victory with just one minute left on the clock.



Two promoted clubs clashed as Division One South champions Wimbledon showed their firepower with a 4-0 defeat of Division One North champions Swansea.





East Grinstead celebrate Sophie Bray’s rebound goal. Credit: Peter Smith.



The home side were two goals up at the break with Fiona Burnet taking an early chance on five minutes. Georgie Blackwood doubled Wimbledon’s advantage just before the half-hour mark.



After the restart, Suzy Petty made it three before Anna Reynolds converted a penalty stroke on her Wimbledon debut. But the result was marred somewhat with Wimbledon’s Eliza Brett being taken to hospital with a head injury.



Last season’s runners-up East Grinstead have made comparatively few changes to their squad over the summer, and it was familiar faces Tess Howard and Sophie Bray who scored their goals as they beat Clifton Robinsons 2-1 away from home.



Howard struck in the 15th minute and Bray added a second just after the hour mark.



Kathryn Lane pulled one back for Clifton just four minutes later but East Grinstead held on for all three points.



Finishing just two points behind East Grinstead last season, Hampstead & Westminster were 2-0 winners at Beeston with second half goals from Holly Hunt and Lucy Hyams steering them to victory.



Holcombe hosted Loughborough Students in the day’s final game and it was a closely-fought match with Izzy Petter’s 14th minute field proving enough to give the Students victory.



RESULTS:



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 19 September 2020):



Premier Division: Beeston 0, Hampstead & Westminster 2; Clifton Robinsons 1, East Grinstead 2; Holcombe 0, Loughborough Students 1; Surbiton 3, Buckingham 0; Wimbledon 4, Swansea 0.



England Hockey Board Media release