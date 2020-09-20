



Hosts Lisnagarvey have won the Men’s Irish Senior Cup for the 2019/20 season in an exciting 3-2 win over a strong UCD’s Men’s team. The Lisnagarvey club have previously won the prestigious Irish Senior Cup a total of 23 times, and will now add their names to it for a 24th time since the Cup came into existence in 1894.





The game started at an incredible pace with Lisnagarvey’s Ben Nelson securing the opening goal of the game within the first 90 seconds. However, UCD’s Andrew Meates secured the equaliser before the clock had reach two and half minutes. UCD pressed hard and were awarded a Penalty Corner at 8minutes. The insertion from David Nolan provided Guy Sarratt with a shot on Lisnagarvey’s James Milliken, who saved it well with the rebound from Nolan going wide. UCD created a number of opportunities for themselves in the opening quarter, however the Lisnagarvey defence kept the score level as first quarter ended.



UCD took the lead in the second quarter with a goal from Sam Byrne. An aerial pass from Meates coming in close to the goal saw Sarratt attempt to knock it in, hitting the post, and Byrnes finishing the job on the rebound to give UCD the lead. A Green Card for Lisnagarvey’s Chambers saw UCD take advantage of their brief spell with an extra player. Attacking again, Sarratt crossed to Murphy for a shot on Milliken, resulting in a Penalty Corner for UCD. An early break in the Lisnagarvey line resulted in a repeated Penalty Corner with one less defender in place, however Sarratt’s shot was well saved by James Milliken again. Despite UCD dominating play in the second quarter, Lisnagarvey finished the first half with a run from Daniel Nelson creating an opportunity for Harry Morris. The shot went wide with the half-time score remaining Lisnagarvey 1 – 2 UCD.



Lisnagarvey found their rhythm in the second half. A Penalty Corner shot from James Corry going just wide, followed shortly afterwards by another attack from McNelis and Chambers in the UCD circle. UCD manage to clear their lines, however Lorimer, Lynch and Bell ensured play remained in the UCD half. Despite the level of pressure from the hosts UCD defended well with possession swapping regularly between the two teams.



Sarratt secured a brief reprieve for UCD with a run into Lisnagarvey’s half, however this was quickly intercepted and Lisnagarvey were back again posing a threat to UCD’s circle. A pass from Bell to Aughey into the circle was resulted in a free out for UCD. Empey lost control of the ball giving Lisnagarvey possession again. A long drive from Lorimer in UCD’s circle was saved but not put out of danger. UCD defended well but Lisnagarvey kept possession for another shot by Lorimer, this time kicked clear by UCD Keeper Max Maguire.



A Green Card for Lorimer gave UCD a short respite. Their two minute 11 to 10 man advantage saw Alex Flynn and Peter Lynch both create opportunities to increase their lead, however these were kept out by Lisnagarvey defence. A final shot coming from UCD’s Ewan Ramsey was cleared by James Milliken, keeping the score Lisnagarvey 1 – 2 UCD at the close of the third quarter.



A Yellow Card for Lisnagarvey’s Andrew Edgar with 13 minutes to go did nothing to help UCD increase their lead. Nelson and Chambers managed to bring the ball into the UCD circle, with Nelson eventually securing the equaliser despite Lisnagarvey being a man down. Lisnagarvey continued to push, and an infringement on Nelson in the UCD circle saw a Penalty Corner awarded to the hosts, although the ensuing shot was blocked.



Andrew Williamson secured the final goal for Lisnagarvey, breaking into the UCD circle and coming within feet of the goal to push it in. UCD continued to work hard for the remainder of the game to secure an equaliser, with a Penalty Corner in the final two minutes the biggest opportunity to do so. The insertion from Nolan provided Sarratt with a chance to drag flick towards the goal, however Milliken tipped the ball to bounce it off the post, maintaining the Lisnagarvey lead.



The game remained exciting to the final whistle. With 30 seconds left on the clock, Nelson broke through the UCD circle and was met by UCD’s Andrew Tutty who’s interaction with Nelson secured him a Yellow Card, and a Penalty Corner for Lisnagarvey. In what must have been an attempt to run out the clock Lisnagarvey played the ball towards the back corner and another Penalty Corner is awarded in the short burst of play that followed. The Penalty Corner was awarded in the final second of the game with the win now secured for the hosts. The final play of the game saw Lorimer hit the post and the rebound sent wide for the final score of Lisnagarvey 3 – 2 UCD.



Lisnagarvey 3 (B Nelson (2), A Williamson) UCD 2 (A Meates, S Byrne).



Lisnagarvey: J Lorimer, J Lynch, J Bell, M McNellis, J Corry, R Getty, A Williamson, B Nelson, H Morris, D Nelson, M Aughey, M Morris, C Chambers, A Edgar, M Milliken, M Connor, P Hunter, J Milliken, T Chambers, P Watson, J Ritchie.



UCD: M Maguire, J Pullen, A Flynn, A Keane, C Empey, A Tutty, A Meates, D Nolan, J Henry, M Samuel, P Lynch, G Sarratt, C Murphy, E Ramsay, J Guilfoyle, S Wells, S Byrne, I De Boe Agnew



Irish Hockey Association media release