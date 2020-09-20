By Nigel Ringland





Ruth Maguire was on target for Pegasus



Lisnagarvey ended a 15-year drought by beating UCD 3-2 to win the rescheduled men's Irish Senior Cup final.





Two-one down going into the final quarter, Ben Nelson scored the equaliser with his second of the game before Andy Williamson got the winner.



However, UCD did not leave Comber Road empty handed after their women's team defeated Pegasus 3-1 in their final.



Both games were due to have been played at the end of March, but were cancelled because of the Covid-19 lockdown.



Lisnagarvey were given a shock by UCD but eventually came through in the final quarter to claim the Irish Senior Cup for the 24th time in their history, but the first since 2005.



It was a frantic start to the game with two goals inside the opening couple of minutes.



Garvey took the lead when Nelson converted from close range but almost immediately UCD went straight up the pitch and equalised when Andrew Meates tapped in at the back post.



To the shock of most of the home spectators, the students took the lead in the second quarter when Sam Byrne followed up to score after Guy Sarratt had hit the post.



The Ulster side dominated possession after the interval but could not break down a resolute UCD defence and it took a moment of skill to turn the game back their way.



With 12 minutes remaining, Troy Chambers turned his way past three defenders, the ball finding its way to the stick of Nelson who popped it into the net.



Minutes later, and with Garvey in total charge, Daniel Nelson's cross from the right was controlled and finished by Williamson.



There was still time for drama at the end with UCD awarded a penalty corner, but Sarratt's effort was brilliantly turned onto the post by the diving stick of James Milliken.



It preserved the win for Lisnagarvey, who begin the defence of their Irish Hockey League title next week.



UCD lift women's trophy



UCD were deserved winners of the women's Irish Senior Cup. They caught Pegasus cold in the first quarter with a high press on the Pegasus defence that forced a number of turnovers and led to chances that the students took advantage off.



Irish international Hannah McLoughlin was prominent in everything UCD were doing well and she opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a drag flick from a penalty corner that eluded Pegasus goalkeeper Megan Todd.



UCD doubled their advantage soon after with a sweeping move that eventually saw the persistence of Michelle Carey pay off as she survived two attempted challenges in the Pegasus circle before batting the ball out of mid-air into the goal.



The claims of Pegasus that the ball had rebounded off her body before she applied the finishing touch fell on deaf ears.



It could have been worse for Pegasus before the interval with Todd having to make a couple of saves as her team-mates struggled to gain a foothold in the game.



The Ulster side were much brighter after the break with a Ruth Maguire fine solo run and shot denied by UCD keeper Clodagh Cassin.



However Maguire would eventually open Pegasus' account when she converted Shirley McCay's pass from a well-designed penalty corner routine.



In the final quarter McCay was denied by Cassin from another penalty corner and that was the last chance for Pegasus with UCD making the game safe five minutes from time when Katherine Egan swept home their third goal from a counter attack.



Disappointment for Pegasus who remain without an Irish Senior Cup win since 2011.



