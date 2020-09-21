Reuven Blignault





Hoerskool Linden newly constructed AstroTurf is watered and ready for action. Photo: Supplied



Hoërskool Linden is proud to announce the completion of their brand new, state-of-the-art sport AstroTurf.





The school commenced with the construction of the highly anticipated artificial turf hockey project in November last year and the mammoth task was undertaken by Sporturf South Africa.





Hoerskool Linden’s management team and representatives from Sporturf South Africa shake hands at the handover of the school’s newly constructed AstroTurf. Photo: Supplied



Hoërskool Linden’s management would also like to thank Johan Louw and the rest of the Sporturf team as well as Philip Booyens of the SCIP Engineering Group for going beyond the normal call of duty to facilitate the successful completion on this massive flagship project for the school during these extraordinary times.



“Considering the abnormal events of the Covid-19 lockdown, our hockey project is progressed well and we are proud to hand over its completion to Hoërskool Linden,” said Booyens. The new hockey Astro will name Hoërskool Linden as the only Afrikaans school in the Johannesburg north area with this kind of facility.



Harry Gardener, a member of the school’s governing body responsible for sport, added that the school will be focusing more and more on sport as part of a balanced education and the Astro forms an integral part of its future vision.



Another exciting feature of the new AstroTurf is that the facility will allow for greater community participation as it will be made available for tournaments and training for other schools and clubs in the area.



