By Avery Trendel





Photo via UNC Athletics



After back-to-back undefeated seasons capped off with national championships, the UNC field hockey team stayed true to form in its 2020 season opener on Sunday, defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Chapel Hill by a score of 3-1.





Cassie Sumfest, Erin Matson and Meredith Sholder each scored for the Tar Heels (1-0), who racked up 18 shots on the day while holding Wake Forest (0-1) to just seven.



Sumfest–who missed all of last season with a torn ACL–got on the board midway through the second quarter to put UNC ahead 1-0, but the Demon Deacons responded shortly after with a goal from Nat Friedman.



The Tar Heels still managed to take the lead into halftime thanks to a successful penalty corner attempt by Erin Matson, the top scorer in the country last season.



From there, UNC extended its lead in the third quarter when Matson found Sholder–who slipped the ball past the goalkeeper.



Like Sumfest, Sholder also missed the entirety of last season with an injury.



“I was really pleased for Cassie and Meredith, not just to be out there again but to both score,” head coach Karen Shelton said afterwards. “There’s room for improvement, but today was a good start. It’s never easy to go play at Wake Forest – they’re always a tough opponent, and especially at their place.”



Up Next:



UNC’s next game comes on Oct. 2, when the Tar Heels travel to take on Louisville in their first road game of the young season.



