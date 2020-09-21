



“He comes to the ground on a bicycle but after the match always returns on the shoulders of the fans”. This is how a committed fan of hockey described the saga of Balbir Singh of Railways who celebrates his 75th birthday today. A multi-sport genius, Balbir Singh (Western Railway), who sparkled for India and who now lives in the States, was not even honoured with the Arjuna award. Its strange. Its a pity. Its a grave injustice to a great player of our times. Senior journalist Nandakumar Marar spoke to select former players who watched him play from close quarters to bring the genius’ feat to the GenNext.







Balbir Singh Railways carried on by crowd after a match, a usual sight in his times



This is second in the s2h’s UNSUNG HEROES Series. The first one dealt coach Narender Gautam





Player-Coach Joaquim Carvalho



Mumbai fans of ‘Railways Balbir Singh’ are many, including three special people. Joaquim Carvalho and M M Somaya, established internationals who later took up coaching assignments with national squad, played against the dynamic Western Railway centre-forward and local rivalry turned into respect and friendship. India women team captain, Eliza Nelson, saw Balbir from close as a colleague and wondered at the contrast between his fearsome persona on the hockey pitch and humble soul away from the goalmouth.



Excerpts:



Joaquim Carvalho: “Everyone wanted to be a Balbir, in those days when we were young. If anyone dribbled, the youngster would be asked whether he imagined himself to be a Balbir Singh? I remember going to watch a tournament, in younger days, and told that Western Railway was playing. The ground was packed and we found a place near the fence to watch him in action. I never knew that later on, I would be marking him in Mahindra & Mahindra vs Western Railway games. We were lucky to watch him play.







I remember three goals during a Senior Nationals at Cuttack, one each in the quarterfinal, semi-final and final. Each goal was scored in identical style and against three Indian goalkeepers in match after match. He beat Olympio Fernandes, Allan Schoefield, Arvind Chhabra. Balbir went through like a bullet, created space and hammered the ball in.



Balbir Singh ranks high up there with the best centre-forwards I played against… Hassan Sardar, Roderick Bowmann, Terry Walsh, Stefan Blocher. Balbir stands right on top, because if you gave him one split second, he would zoom off like a bullet, followed by a try at goal or score a goal. Once in motion, it was difficult to catch him, with his superb physique and body weight, speed and strength… qualities needed in a centre-forward. Besides scoring stunning goals, he also took short corners. Forwards like Bowmann scoring from corners was talked about, here we had our own centre-forward as versatile. Balbir liked to be with the Mumbai boys, most of his hockey was played here and we got along well.”





Olympic captain MM Somaya



M M Somaya: “Right from a young age, I have watched hockey and played at a competitive level when Balbir Singh was probably beyond his prime. Even then, he was the best centre-forward I had seen. One can only imagine the quality in him in his best years. I rate him as the best centre-forward in my list. Physically he was a massive guy and because of his speed, he was different. He had a rhythm when running that gave him a natural advantage. Balbir was a sprinter in athletics, I have seen photos of him taking part in the javelin throw also. The pace and power in him was phenomenal. He used to cut the last opponent in the D on the run, slam the ball with a wrong-footed shot. I can never forget one match, one shot. We were in the Junior Nationals team and played against Western Railway for a short while. My goalkeeper was beaten by Balbir, then very fit, who took a shot at target. I rushed to cover the goalline and can never forget the ball almost brushing my ears and flying past into the net. He was such a good finisher, words cannot explain. Competing in hockey, football and athletics made him an unique package. There is a note circulating on social media, about him being named among probables for Merdeka Cup Football Tournament. I have never seen him play football, but if called for the national camp meant he was of that level. Athletics for Western Railway he is known face in track and field. A rare combination in Indian sport





Padam Shri Eliza Nelson, Asian Games gold medlist



Padma Shiri Eliza Nelson: “I first saw Balbir Singh, later to become my colleague in Western Railway, at the Murugappa Cup Hockey Tournament in Chennai. A robust player on the field, he was carrying an injury but with all the strapping and bandages, the hockey from him was mesmerising, A treat for any spectator and the reason for his popularity among fans of the sport. Later on I joined WR in 1977, where Balbir worked as Sports Inspector. He was totally a different person, compared to the hockey field. Humble, quiet and down-to-earth, he kept away from office politics. On the field, he was a terror for defences and one of the best Indian hockey has produced. Speed in the forwardline, power to shoot once in the D were amazing qualities of his game. Balbir was towards the end of his career when I got to watch and admire him, one can only imagine what he must have been during his prime. I think he is one of the rare players to have played in 40-plus Senior National Championships, which is a great achievement in any sportsperson”.





Meeting president of India



“I remember stories of his fame spreading internationally, it is said that when Balbir was not chosen to represent India after 1968, foreign nations questioned his absence and stated No Balbir, No India. He was a deserving case for the Padma Bhushan award by the national government for contribution to making Indian hockey successful, via crucial goals at the Olympic Games bronze medal match and the Asian Games gold medal game. Fans coming for hockey came to watch him, Balbir repaid their faith at every level of competition. Wishing him the very best of health and happiness.”



Photos: 2nd and 3rd from top courtesy Balbir Singh; others by K. Arumugam



Stick2Hockey.com