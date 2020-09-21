

Jocelyn Bartram - 7 years of age during the 2000 Olympics



One reportedly lost a tooth, another made an Aussie sign. A host of the current Hockeyroos have taken a trip down memory lane back to the Sydney 2000 Olympics.





As part of the 20 year anniversary of #Sydney2000 the Australian Olympic Committee have created a social media campaign to celebrate the Games.



#MySydney2000 is about people sharing their personal memories of Sydney 2000.



Follow @AUSOlympicTeam and the #MySydney2000 hashtag to celebrate other people’s memories throughout the Sydney 2000 anniversary.



Hockeyroos memories of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games



Laura Barden (6 years of age during the 2000 Olympics)

“My parents were there so I was being baby sat. Rumour has it that I lost my first tooth during Cathy Freeman’s race – that’s what mum tells me. I don’t remember the moment I lost my tooth but that’s what I hear happened.”



Jocelyn Bartram (7 years of age during the 2000 Olympics - pictured above)

“I have distinct memories of watching more of the Paralympics than the Olympics. I remember watching goalball and getting really excited and cheering and being told not to cheer too loudly because they need to hear the ball.”



Edwina Bone (12 years of age during the 2000 Olympics)

“Our family were in the UK because my dad was on a teacher exchange there. I remember waking up in the middle of the night to watch events and then be really tired for school the next day.”



Emily Chalker (8 years of age during the Sydney Olympics)

“The only memory I have is anger when my parents went to watch the hockey and didn’t take any of us kids! We went to the Paralympics and watched all kinds of events – those athletes and sports were incredible to watch.”



Rachael Lynch (14 years of age during the Sydney Olympics)

“I went to the Olympics and remember making a sign. I watched the Kookaburras semi final that they lost in penalty strokes. I remember it took ages to decide what to write on the sign…I think I ended up putting on it, ‘Aussies are here – watch out!’ We went to a lot of other sports and it was just the atmosphere that stuck out. I went with my family and it was this carnival style event. We all had our green and gold on and it was just great to be part of the event as a spectator. I went to the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpar and then Sydney was my second experience and I loved it.”



Karri McMahon (8 years of age during the Sydney Olympics)

“I remember watching Cathy Freeman’s race. We lived in Brisbane at the time and literally the whole family sat down all day every day and watched the whole Olympics. I also remember watching Thorpey and Hackett and a lot of the swimming.”



Georgie Morgan (7 years of age during the Sydney Olympics)

“I went with my family. I think the thing that sticks out was just the experience of being at Sydney Olympic Park. I had a photo from 2000 of me and my three sisters – mum had braided our hair and we had all of this Aussie gear on. Then we had a photo with the four us again at Rio 2016. It was awesome to go and watch a range of different sports.”



