Perlis advance to Razak Cup quarter-finals

Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 10:00 | Hits: 30
By Jugjet Singh


Pic courtesy of Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC)

PERLIS reached the quarter-finals of the men's Razak Cup following a 3-2 win over Penang in a Group A match in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Perlis, who drew against defending champions Melaka in the opening match, topped the three-team group with four points.

National player Najmi Farizal gave Perlis the lead off a second-minute penalty corner while Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (43rd) and Mughni Kamal (49th) scored the other two.

Penang netted through Amirul Hamizan (10th) and Hafiizhuddin Zaidi (26th).


Perlis reached the quarter-finals of the men’s Razak Cup following a 3-2 win over Penang in a Group A match in Bukit Jalil yesterday. - Pic courtesy of Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC)

In Group D, Kuala Lumpur are likely to top the pool and advance to the quarter-finals. Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Kedah are the teams in contention to join KL in the last eight.

Negri take on Pahang today.

"We started our campaign by beating Kedah (2-1) but drew 0-0 with KL. We need at least a draw against Pahang to move into the quarter-finals," said Negri team manager S. Chandran.

RESULTS — Men, Group A: Penang 2 Perlis 3; Group B: Perak 2 Sabah 0.

Women, Group B: Pahang 1 Kuala Lumpur 2, Sarawak 0 Malacca 3; Group C: Armed Forces 2 Negri 2.

New Straits Times

