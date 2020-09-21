Perlis advance to Razak Cup quarter-finals
By Jugjet Singh
Pic courtesy of Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC)
PERLIS reached the quarter-finals of the men's Razak Cup following a 3-2 win over Penang in a Group A match in Bukit Jalil yesterday.
Perlis, who drew against defending champions Melaka in the opening match, topped the three-team group with four points.
National player Najmi Farizal gave Perlis the lead off a second-minute penalty corner while Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (43rd) and Mughni Kamal (49th) scored the other two.
Penang netted through Amirul Hamizan (10th) and Hafiizhuddin Zaidi (26th).
In Group D, Kuala Lumpur are likely to top the pool and advance to the quarter-finals. Negri Sembilan, Pahang and Kedah are the teams in contention to join KL in the last eight.
Negri take on Pahang today.
"We started our campaign by beating Kedah (2-1) but drew 0-0 with KL. We need at least a draw against Pahang to move into the quarter-finals," said Negri team manager S. Chandran.
RESULTS — Men, Group A: Penang 2 Perlis 3; Group B: Perak 2 Sabah 0.
Women, Group B: Pahang 1 Kuala Lumpur 2, Sarawak 0 Malacca 3; Group C: Armed Forces 2 Negri 2.
New Straits Times