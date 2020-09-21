A last gasp penalty corner from Nick Bandurak helped Holcombe snatch a dramatic victory over Old Georgians, winning 3-2 in their opening match of the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Holcombe were 2-0 ahead at half time thanks to goals from in-form Bandurak, before Ashley Jackson and Sam Ward struck for the Georgians to bring the game level midway through the second half.



However, Bandurak completed his hat-trick in the final seconds to help his side take victory with the last play of the match.



Elsewhere, reigning champions Surbiton kicked off their campaign in emphatic style with an 8-1 victory over Brooklands MU.



England and GB international Luke Taylor stole the show, scoring five penalty corners, while other goals came from Ben Boon, Arjan Drayton Chana and Rob Farrington. Peter Flanagan scored Brooklands MU’s only goal.



The University of Exeter played last season’s runners-up Hampstead & Westminster in an action-packed game which saw the visitors come away 5-3 victors.



Sam French and Charlie Taylor traded early goals to make it 1-1, but Hampstead & Westminster took the lead with Hywel Jones scoring on 21 minutes. Matt Guise Brown added goals on 25 and 32 minutes, while James Oates’ 29th minute strike gave then a 5-1 advantage.



The University of Exeter pulled one back on 50 minutes through a Duncan Scott penalty stroke, and Max Sydenham made it 5-3 on 56 minutes, but there was to be no comeback.



Wimbledon and Beeston played out another thriller, with Chris Proctor scoring a late penalty corner to secure Beeston a point away from home.



The game was level at half time at 1-1 with debutant Rory Patterson’s 14th minute field goal being cancelled out by a penalty corner strike from Adam Dixon five minutes later.



Sam Apoola gave Beeston the lead on 41 minutes, but Ian Sloan levelled the game on 52 minutes. Patterson’s second goal edged Wimbledon back in front, but Proctor’s late goal ensured a share of the spoils.



East Grinstead played Premier Division newcomers Oxted, and ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Luke Emmett and Louis Gittens, while Tim Guise-Brown scored for Oxted.



RESULTS:



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 20 September 2020):



Premier Division: East Grinstead 2, Oxted 1; Holcombe 3, Old Georgians 2; Surbiton 8, Brooklands Manchester University 1; University of Exeter 3, Hampstead & Westminster 5; Wimbledon 3, Beeston 3.



England Hockey Board Media release