



“It means so much to us,” said Pembroke Wanderers Co-Captain Anouk De Joung as the team took home the Women’s Irish Junior Cup for the 2019/20 season today in Belfield. “We’ve been working super hard and it just feels amazing to finally win it. The team has done everything we could, we’ve been training so hard after the long break, they’re so fit, so eager, so disciplined. I think we deserve it.”





Old Alex played well throughout, not making it easy for the Pembroke side to take home the Cup. The first chance of the game came from Old Alex, narrowly avoiding getting themselves on the scoreboard as the ball hit the cross bar. Pembroke weren’t long creating an opportunity for themselves, with a penalty corner awarded in their favour moments later. However, Crampton saved well for Old Alex, and the rebound was pushed out with Old Alex immediately launching a challenge on Pembroke’s Pert at the opposite end of the pitch, who kept her cool to kick the ball out of danger.



The first goal of the game came when Rachael Scott fired a shot into the Old Alex circle to eventually find Tori Wensley who slipped it past a Crampton who had already dived to defend the goal. Old Alex pressed hard for the remainder of the quarter, with Joyce Leyden shooting the ball into Pembroke’s circle in the final 30seconds of the quarter. Unfortunately, the Alex player’s closest were too far out to make more of this opportunity and the ball rolled wide of the goal.



Some lovely interceptions from Robyn Heatherington and Elaine Thompson saw possession continue to switch back and forward in the opening minutes of the second quarter. A penalty corner for Old Alex was thwarted as the Pembroke defence prevented Ellen Hood from finding an Old Alex player with a clearer shot on the goal. Pembroke’s Fiona O’Donovan was immediately on the attack after this, getting right up to the Old Alex circle before Fiona Walshe managed to keep her out. Katie O’Byrne and Rachael O’Brien worked well together to challenge Old Alex again before being intercepted by Rachel Hinkson. Although it wasn’t long before Pembroke were in possession again, with Alex Purcell breaking into the Old Alex circle forcing them to defend.



A shot from Elaine Thompson later in the quarter looked promising for Pembroke however, went just wide of the goal keeping the score Old Alex 0 – 1 Pembroke Wanderers. Rachael Scott was on hand soon afterwards intercepting the ball from Old Alex, passing off to Emma Keilthy to enter the Old Alex circle. Keilthy skilfully moved around Ella Healy and pass back to Scott who managed to get the ball past Old Alex’s Nugent who had moved out of the goal to defend against Keilthy’s threat, increasing Pembroke’s lead. A penalty corner to Pembroke was the final play of the first half, with De Joung securing another goal to make it Old Alex 0 – 3 Pembroke Wanderers.



The second half was marked by a number of chances for Old Alex in particular with several penalty corners awarded in their favour. However, each time Louise Pert and the Pembroke defence forced them away from the goal. Old Alex continued to press throughout the second half, fighting the whole way to the end to get on the score board. A Green Card for Tori Wensley in the final quarter provided some hope, but ultimately Old Alex failed to capitalise on the opportunity of having an extra player on the pitch for the two minute period. Despite their efforts and the strong energy the brought to the match throughout, the final score remained Old Alex 0 – 3 Pembroke Wanderers.



“We were sharp we were on the ball and we got the job done,” said Co-Captain Fiona O’Donovan, “it’s a credit to Simon Kristian and the girls. We were ready for it and we are ready for the start of the season. It was great to do it under the unusual circumstances.”



Old Alex 0, Pembroke Wanderers 3 (T Wensley, R Scott, A De Joung).



Old Alex: C Nugent, L Noble, E Hood, A Maher, J Leyden, L Power, F Walshe, N Dockery, R Heatherington, A Heatherington, Y Rogers, M Power, G Dunlop, R Hinkson, S O’Mahony Gilsenan, E Healy, A Sadlier, C Crampton.



Pembroke Wanderers: L Pert, C Devane, C Byrne, A Purcell, L Johnson, F O’Donovan, S Daly, K McErlean, E Thompson, C Hill, N Douglas, E Keilthy, R O’Brien, T Wensley, A De Jong, R Scott, K O’Byrne, J Beatty, E Pasley, A Lynch.



Irish Hockey Association media release