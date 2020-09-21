Beeston’s Kyle Marshall has switched allegiances back to Ireland after briefly playing for England.





Marshall, 22, was the latest Ulster-born athlete to harbour ambition of playing for Great Britain following a string of high-calibre players making the move in recent years, which involved a three-year exclusion period with no international hockey.



But as Marshall has yet to play senior England or GB hockey, he has been tempted back to try out for the Irish national team.



Marshall did play for England at last year’s European Junior Championships in Valencia.



The full back finished with a first piece of silverware as England lost 5-3 in the final to Germany. Marshall also played for Ireland in the same event in 2017.



Ireland coach Mark Tumilty told the Belfast Telegraph: “I always felt he had the ability to be a senior international hockey player and I am delighted that he has taken the opportunity to play for Ireland. He is certainly a great addition to squad.”



Former Banbridge star Marshall, who played in the 3-3 draw at Wimbledon on Sunday, is highly rated, with David Ames telling THP while still an English player: “He looks a very good player He’s a good talent and one to look out for.”





The Hockey Paper