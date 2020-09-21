



Dr. Batra, after a six-month break due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the FIH Hockey Pro League is finally restarting. What are your personal feelings?



Dr. Batra: Personally, I’m so happy that international hockey is resuming.





Like all hockey fans, for sure, I’ve been missing it tremendously!



You see, the FIH Hockey Pro League brings you ‘hockey at its best’. So, it’s been a huge loss and I can’t wait for the first matches between the men’s and women’s teams of Germany and Belgium to start. Thrilling matches ahead of us.



Beyond your personal feelings, how important is it for hockey that this competition is back?



Dr. Batra: The FIH Hockey Pro League is a key promotion driver for our sport and therefore it is essential to have it back.



It gives fans the opportunity to watch fantastic hockey on a very regular basis, either at the stadium -when it’s possible – or through our broadcast partners or on the Watch.Hockey app.



It enables teams to play very competitive matches regularly as well. It also gives global exposure to our commercial partners. So, definitely, it’s really important that the Pro League is re-starting.



You’ve mentioned the Watch.Hockey app, which has just been launched. Do you have any comment on it?



Dr. Batra: I invite everyone among the worldwide hockey community to download Watch.Hockey. This app provides the new digital “home of hockey” and enables everyone to watch matches – live or delayed – as well as highlights. It also helps everyone keep abreast of the latest news from across the hockey world. It truly is the one-stop app for all hockey fans and players.



To conclude, what is your message to the global hockey community?



Dr. Batra: I wish the teams, the athletes, the officials, to make the most of being back on the field of play.



I wish the fans an enjoyable experience of watching hockey, either at the stadium, if the health measures allow it, or on TV or on Watch.Hockey.



I wish the Continental Federations, the National Associations and the clubs, to continue their great work in resuming hockey, while respecting the necessary measures implemented to protect everyone’s health.



My special thanks go to the FIH CEO and his entire team at the FIH office who has been working tirelessly during this difficult period to keep the FIH flag flying.



And above all, especially in these very challenging times, I wish everyone good health. Let’s enjoy hockey and most importantly please do not forget to download the Watch.Hockey App!



