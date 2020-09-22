



Sarah Torrans and Ali Meeke provided the magical combination for a second successive week to unlock the door to Jacqui Potter Cup success, winning the final 1-0 on home Beaufort turf on Saturday.





Whether Meeke’s rising reverse was destined directly for the top corner or required Torrans high deflection, it was a beautiful goal to light up an evenly contested final with precious little between the sides.



“It was a great win; it’s always nice to play in finals but it’s even nicer to win,” Loreto coach Paul Fitzpatrick told Dublin City FM’s Declan Hughes following the tie before reflecting on the “surreal aftermath.



“You didn’t know exactly how to react afterwards. Of course, the girls celebrated at the final whistle but there was no families or supporters to run to. The presentation was fine in the context that no one was really watching but, after that, given the current restrictions, there was nowhere to go to celebrate for a team meal – it was quite different!



“The Jacqui Potter is a great competition to win, delighted to be in the final – it was a very good game, tight enough for large parts but we came out on top which is all that matters.”



His side started on top with strong efforts with Grace Donald’s reverse the pick of them which was denied by Louise Pert.



Pembroke responded well, drawing the best of Liz Murphy on two occasions to smother well and then she stayed on her feet to keep out a one-on-one chance.



Hannah Matthews instigated the goal, taking a free quickly to Meeke – the game’s star turn – peeling left at the top of the D to eke out the space she needed to shoot. It was rising at a serious velocity to where Torrans, partially looking like she was taking evasive aciton, got her stick high to guide the ball down and in.



Three of the Leinster adult finals were cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns; Old Alex did win the Division 7/8 title 1-0 against Railway Union while Portrane undid UCD 9-0 in Donabate.



Elsewhere, Pembroke’s Under-16s won the Junior Jacqui Potter Cup with Ciara Moroney getting the only goal of the contest. On Friday, Old Alex won the Under-16 Plate with a 4-1 win at Monkstown.



Jacqui Potter Cup final: Loreto 1 (S Torrans) Pembroke 0



Loreto: L Murphy, A Meeke, K Crotty, S Evans, L Mulcahy, S O’Brien, M Jennings, G McLoughlin, R McLoughlin, I Bowen, S Torrans, G Donald, C Hamill, H Matthews, A Taaffee, A Lyons



Pembroke: L Pert, L McGuire, E Paul, H O’Donnell, M Horan, A-K Trevor, G Pinder, O Macken, R Scott, E Beatty, A Beatty, A Naughton, A Ward, E Horan, S Dix, R O’Brien



Umpires: G Garrett, S MacAllister



Leinster Jacqui Potter Cup final: Loreto 1 (S Torrans) Pembroke 0



Leinster Div 3/4 Cup final: Kilkenny v Corinthian II – postponed



Leinster Div 5/6 Cup final: Enniscorthy v Rathgar II – postponed



Leinster Div 7/8 Cup final: Railway Union IV 0 Old Alexandra IV 1



Leinster Div 9/10 Cup final: Portrane 9 UCD VI 0



Leinster Div 11/13 Cup final: Botanic IV v Carlow – postponed



Leinster Junior Jacqui Potter Under-16 Cup final: Pembroke 1 (C Moroney) Railway Union 0



The Hook