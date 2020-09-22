By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman.



Kuala Lumpur HA president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman is willing to cooperate in an investigation that he broke Covid-19 SOP during the ongoing Razak Cup tournament.





But he is adamant that he did not misuse the special passes given to teams for his family's entry into the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



On Saturday when Kuala Lumpur played against Negri Sembilan, Megat was seen without his special pass provided for the tournament.



And he was with his family, including a child.



"I agree (that he did not follow the SOP) and I will give the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) my full cooperation in their investigations.



"However, I would like to stress that there were no security guards or tournament officials to stop me and my family from entering the stadium to watch KL play against Negri on Sept 19.



"If I had been stopped at the gates, I would have no problem following instructions from the security guards or tournament officials.



"After I was allowed into the stadium (back gate), my belief was that I was making a legitimate entry with my family.



"Moreover, no tournament official approached my family and me to ask us to leave the stadium grounds for breaching the SOP until the end of the match.



"I only found out about it in the press," added Megat.



Megat will face the MHC Disciplinary Board on Saturday for another matter, protocol breach, in making statements to the press and sponsors regarding the Malaysia Hockey League's late payment of prize money.



On the 10 accreditation cards given to each team to allow their officials to enter the stadium, Megat denied he misused it.



"I would like to deny that I misused the accreditation passes provided to teams for the use of my family members."



MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said investigations on Megat is ongoing.



"We have started investigating the matter and are looking at the stadium CCTV to verify what really happened.



"If we have enough evidence, we will make a police report by Tuesday because this is a serious breach in Covid-19 SOP and could have cost us the tournament itself.



"We have received strict guidelines from the government for a licence to run Razak Cup, and that's why teams are playing at empty stadiums (pitch I and II).



"Children are also strictly not allowed. We had read out the rules during the managers' meeting before the tournament and every team official should know about it," said Anil.



New Straits Times