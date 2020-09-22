By Jugjet Singh





Shello Silverius.



Shello Silverius scored a hat-trick to help Sabah beat Johor 5-0 and take his team into the quarter-finals from Group B of the Razak Cup yesterday.





And the irony of it is that Shello also scored a hat-trick in the semi-finals last year to take Johor into the final.



Sabah did not field a team last year, and Johor took in four of their players and won a silver medal.



But with a full Sabah-born squad, including Shello and three more national juniors, they were in menacing form to demolish the southern side.



"It's a wonderful feeling playing for my own state in the Razak Cup and helping them to enter the knockout stage.



"We are not celebrating just yet, because there are three more matches to play and we want to keep playing in the higher and not lower bracket," said Shello who captained the national juniors at the Sultan of Johor Cup last year.



Shello and 80 per cent of his teammates will be eligible for the Malaysia Games next year, and they are the early favourites, going by their form against Johor.



"That (Malaysia Games) is our ultimate target and that is why we have fielded 15 and 16 years olds as well in the Razak Cup," said team manager Avtar Singh.



Alves Cristiano James and Andywalfian Jeffynus are 15 while Waxry El Devynz and Azfar Mustaming are 16.



Shello scored in the 25th, 28th and 41st minutes while Muhajir Abdu Rauf (32nd) and 16-year-old Azfar Mustaming (58th) scored the other goals.



RESULTS — Men, Group B: Sabah 5 Johor 0, Selangor 2 Perak 2;



Group D: Kuala Lumpur 5 Kedah 0, Pahang 2 Negri 0.



Women, Group A: Perak 0 Selangor 4, Penang 2 Terengganu 2;



Group B: Kuala Lumpur 4 Sarawak 0, Melaka 0 Pahang 4.



New Straits Times