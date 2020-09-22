



Waterloo Ducks won the big men’s Belgian Honor Division showdown on Saturday in a cracking advertisement for the league with the visitors succeeding 4-3.





Victor Charlet put the WatDucks – the 2019 EHL champions – in front with a rocket penalty corner after a series of three set pieces, setting the ball rolling.



Charlet then launched a pitch-length overhead pass to Louis Capelle behind the Leo defence and he smashed home on the volley for 2-0.



Lewis Eaton got one back when he slid home a reverse-stick shot from a corner rebound but the two goal advantage was restored within a couple of minutes via Gaëtan Dykmans.



Gauthier Boccard seemingly put the Ducks out of reach with another emphatic penalty corner for a 4-1 lead but Leo made things interesting with a couple of Tom Boon penalty corners reducing the gap to the narrowest margin. The Brabançons however, held on for their second success of the season from two games played.



At the top, three sides still have a perfect record. Orée crushed Namur 11-0; KHC Leuven were too good for Old Club on a 6-3 scoreline while La Gantoise produced the other crucial win, defeating Racing Club de Bruxelles 2-1.



That trio share the lead while Leo and the WatDucks are three points behind. Elsewhere, Dragons got their first win of the campaign with a 3-2 defeat away to Beerschot with Nicolas Della Torre scoring a hat trick.



Euro Hockey League media release