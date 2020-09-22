



Following a consultation with the Masters community, Hockey New Zealand has made the necessary decision that all the New Zealand Masters teams will be withdrawn from the 2021 World Cups.





While it is disappointing to come to this conclusion, with the uncertainty around travel restrictions and safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have needed to look after all our players, coaches and management.



Since the survey was released, Hockey Australia Masters have advised they will not be taking part in the scheduled 2021 Trans-Tasman Challenge.



The decision around not attending the World Cups and Hockey Australia deciding not to attend the Trans-Tasman Challenge means that there is potentially no international hockey for our community in 2021.



We are actively looking at options to fill the void to ensure competitive teams across all ages at the 2022 World Masters Hockey World Cups.



We look forward to engaging with our entire community as this process develops.



Hockey New Zealand Media release