

GB Women Line Up 2020 FIHPL



Following a break of more than six months due to Covid-19, the FIH Hockey Pro League finally returns this week.





Find out all you need to know about the return of Hockey At Its Best.



Who is playing and how can I watch?



The first games after the resumption of the league will see Belgium’s men and women travel to Germany.



This will be Die Danas’ first matches of the season, while Belgium’s women currently sit fifth in the table on six points. They meet for the first time at 14:30 BST on Tuesday 22 September in a game that will be live on BT Sport 2. The second game will start at the same time on Wednesday 23 September, this time live on BT Sport 1.



Reigning world champions and last year’s runners-up, Belgium’s men currently sit top of this year’s table having picked up 14 points from their opening six matches. They will be sternly tested by Germany’s men though, who are unbeaten after two games. Their first clash will be shown live on BT Sport 2 at 17:00 BST on Tuesday 22 September before they go head-to-head again at the same time on Wednesday 23 September, this time on BT Sport 1.



Tue 22 Sep: Germany v Belgium (Women) – 14:30, BT Sport 2

Tue 22 Sep: Germany v Belgium (Men) – 17:00, BT Sport 2

Wed 23 Sep: Germany v Belgium (Women) – 14:30, BT Sport 1

Wed 23 Sep: Germany v Belgium (Men) – 17:00, BT Sport 1



When are GB next back in action?



Having last played in early February, Great Britain’s men and women are set to resume their campaigns in late October when they travel to The Netherlands for matches on 27-29 October. That is followed by a double header away to Belgium on 31 October and 1 November.



That will be followed by a visit from Germany on the weekend of 14-15 November for matches that are almost certainly set to be played behind closed doors.



Next May will then see a hockey extravaganza with women’s teams from China, Argentina and USA and the Indian, Argentinean and Spanish men’s teams set to take on our athletes across three action-packed weekends. For more information, click here.



27 Oct: Netherlands v GB (Women) – 15:30

27 Oct: Netherlands v GB (Men) – 18:00

29 Oct: Netherlands v GB (Women) – 15:30

29 Oct: Netherlands v GB (Men) – 18:00

31 Oct: Belgium v GB (Women) – 13:00

31 Oct: Belgium v GB (Men) – 15:30

1 Nov: Belgium v GB (Women) – 11:30

1 Nov: Belgium v GB (Men) – 15:30

14 Nov: GB v Germany (Men) – 12:00

14 Nov: GB v Germany (Women) – 14:30

15 Nov: GB v Germany (Men) – 12:00

15 Nov: GB v Germany (Women) – 14:30



Great Britain Hockey media release



You can also also download the appropriate Watch Hockey app from hte links on the left though coverage may be geoblocked