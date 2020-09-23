Federacion Chilena de Hockey





#Santiago2023



The work is part of the remodeling and restructuring project of the National Stadium Park, which seeks to transform itself into a place that integrates recreation, high-performance sports and healthy life.





During yesterday's session, the president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic; the Minister of Sports, Cecilia Pérez; The president of the COCH, Miguel Ángel Mujica and the CEO of Santiago 2023, Felipe De Pablo, met in the National Stadium Park to review the progress of the first and long-awaited construction contemplated in this sports venue: the public hockey fields.



The work is in its first steps and will become the first training center for this sport, which includes two fields with the highest competition standards required for the next Pan American Games in Santiago 2023.



In addition, this project seeks to give field hockey its own space, which has become one of the most successful team sports in our country in recent times, but which did not have public pitches.



“For ten years this has been asked for and it is incredible to see how it is finally being achieved,” says Camila Caram, captain of “Las Diablas” and Team Chile, who also participated in the visit.



In addition to Camila's words, the president of the Chilean Olympic Committee, Miguel Ángel Mujica highlighted the importance of the work, since at the time "many agreements and contracts were signed that never started, but fortunately today the project it’s going."



“With three years to go for the Games, there is already an earth movement,” said the CEO of Santiago 2023, Felipe de Pablo, about the work that will begin to materialize in October of this year and expects to be delivered at the end of 2021. “It is a tremendous pride to see how dreams come true," he added.



Also, the president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, declared that he was very happy with the start of the works, because "infrastructure is the critical line in this process of the Pan American Games." In addition, he highlighted that these fields, like the other constructions, are part of the legacy of Santiago 2023.



Finally, the Minister of Sports, Cecilia Pérez, referred to this project as a possibility of “having better and more national teams”, thus achieving growth in high-performance sports and in the country's sports culture.



Pan American Hockey Federation media releasee