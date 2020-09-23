



Minka Woolley has demonstrated meritorious achievement at the highest level of the sport of hockey in Tasmania during her long career as a player, and as a national and international official where she progressed to the highest level.





Minka achieved her Australian Umpires Badge in 1991, and umpired at the Australian Hockey League from its inception in 1993. She was first appointed to the International Panel at the 4 Nations in Hobart in March 1995 and has umpired consistently at the highest level, including the Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008.



On her retirement from the FIH Umpire Panel she continued to progress as an Umpire Manager, including at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2012 Olympic Games. She was appointed as Umpire Manager for the 4 Nations Test Event in Rio De Janeiro in 2015, the World League Final (Argentina 2015) and the Olympics in 2016.



Minka has twice been named Australian Female Hockey Official of the Year, and she continues to have valuable input into the Hockey Tasmania Officiating Committee (responsible for Rules & Interpretations and Directions to Umpires). She also umpires regularly in her local area, mentors local umpires, and has established a successful Junior Umpire Academy in the North West of the state.



What she said…



“It is a wonderful honour to be recognised with the HA Merit Award and I thank the Awards Committee for this. Hockey has been part of my life for over 50 years and it has been incredibly generous to me in so many ways from playing at a local and state level through to international umpiring and umpire managing. I certainly would not have continued my involvement in the game if it were not for the wonderful support of my family and the fabulous people I have met along the way. I feel incredibly proud to represent the NW coast of Tasmania at both a national and international level – this award is a recognition not just of my efforts but also for all those people from smaller hockey communities like mine, who remain involved simply for the love of the game.” Minka Woolley



From those in the know…



“Minka Woolley is highly respected at all levels of hockey for her honest, dedicated, compassionate and professional approach not only as an Umpires Manager but also for her overall coaching, encouragement and development of umpires. Her appointment as the first female Umpires Manager at a Men’s World Cup in 2018 demonstrates the trust that the FIH holds in her ability. She is an outstanding role model for the sport.” Peri Buckley (HA Awards Committee Member)



Hockey Timeline



Umpire



Australia

1991 Australian Umpire Badge awarded

1993 Umpire at AHL



International

1995 4 Nations Tournament

2004 Athens Olympic Games

2008 Beijing Olympic Games



Umpire Manager



International

2012 London Olympic Games

2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

2015 4 Nations Test Event

2015 World League Final

2016 Rio Olympic Games

2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

2018 Men’s World Cup

2019-2020 FIH Pro League

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games



Awards

2004, 2008 Australian Female Hockey Official of the Year



