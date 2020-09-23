PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have reminded teams participating in the Razak Cup to observe the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council.





The competition has been marred by allegation of a breach of the SOP by Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin.



Megat was alleged to have brought his family including his children, to watch the Kuala Lumpur-Negri Sembilan match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.



MHC competitions committee secretary Francis Xavier said they are collecting information on the incident before taking the next course of action.



“We regret that security was breached despite taking all the precautions and we have reminded the teams of their responsibilities during the Razak Cup, ” said Francis.



“We are disappointed that the incident happened. We have sent memos to all teams to remind them of their responsibilities. We will also look into the security at entry points to the stadium.



“We have drawn the SOP which is approved by the National Security Council to avoid the spread of Covid-19 cases. Everyone needs to keep this in mind, ” he added.



“We are not out to victimise or make it difficult for participants. We are just following the rules and regulations set to ensure the health of the players and officials are not at risk.”



The Star of Malaysia