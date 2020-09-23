By Jugjet Singh





Pahang players celebrate after a goal against Melaka. - Pic source: Facebook/MalaysianHockeyConfederation.



Pahang, spearheaded by former national player Ismail Abu, knocked out defending champions Melaka 2-1 in the Razak Cup quarter-finals yesterday.





Pahang will now play Terengganu in the semi-finals while Kuala Lumpur will meet Perak in the other battle tomorrow.



Ismail, 36, who last played for Malaysia at the 2014 Hague World Cup, scored Pahang's opening goal in the 18th minute.



Firdaus Omar equalised for Melaka in the 35th minute but Hafiz Zauri made sure his team play in the last four with a 36th minute strike.



Ismail is also coaching the Pahang Malaysia Games team together with Pahang Razak Cup coach Sufian Mohamad.



"I am the oldest player in the team while the others make up an average age of 21 and they are my Malaysia Games players.



"On the pitch, I am just their skipper as all the players are allowed to give their views freely. Next, we will play Terengganu who are tournament favourites, and we hope to reach the final on teamwork again," said Ismail.



Sufian said his players have been together at the Pahang Academy, established in 2013, and their understanding is good.



"Our Malaysia Games target is to become champions, and the Razak Cup is a stepping stone to gauge our performance against the best in other states. So far, my players have not disappointed."



Faizal Saari, a former national player, destroyed a young Sabah side with two goals for a 2-1 win for Terengganu.



And he only had good things to say about Sabah. "Sabah have shown tremendous improvements in every department, and I believe the other states should follow their development if they want to keep pace," said Faizal who has scored 16 goals in the tournament



Faizal struck in the 19th minute, but Sabah's super kid Shello Silverius equalised in the 52nd minute. However, Terengganu pulled away as winners from a 54th minute goal by Faizal.



RESULTS — Men, Quarter-finals: Pahang 2 Melaka 1, Terengganau 2 Sabah 1, Kuala Lumpur 3 Police 2, Perak 2 Perlis 0.



TOMORROW — Men, Semi-finals: Terengganu v Pahang, Kuala Lumpur v Perak.



New Straits Times