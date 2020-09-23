



Bloemendaal are the last men’s team with a 100% record to their name in the Tulp Hoofdklasse following their hugely impressive 3-0 win over Den Bosch on Sunday.





Roel Bovendeert was the star of the show, netting twice in the second half after the first phase ended scoreless. The first was a thunderbolt from the right edge of the circle while his second completed the victory with a neat deflection to a Tim Swaen penalty corner push.



Swaen got the middle goal to help make it three wins out of three and put two points clear at the top of the table ahead of SV Kampong who were 11-0 winners over Almere with Bjorn Kellerman scoring four times.



Teun Beins helped Oranje-Zwart to a 6-3 win over HC Tilburg, scoring a hat-trick with two goals after their neighbours fought back to level the game at 3-3.



Pinoké continued their good start to the season with a 2-1 away win over HGC with goals from Lukas Sutoris and Alex Hendrickx seeing them end the Hague club’s perfect start to the season. Hurley got their first win with a 2-0 victory over Klein Zwitserland.



In the women’s competition, four teams are level on 12 points with four wins to their name with AH&BC Amsterdam, Den Bosch, HDM and SCHC all flying high.



Jip Dicke got a hat trick for HDM away to Victoria to keep their super run of form rolling as they won 4-1. SCHC beat Hurley with two goals in the eight minutes before half-time – scored by Ginella Zerbo and Kyra Fortuin – for a 2-0 success.



Amsterdam had few problems when they saw off Bloemendaal 5-0 and Den Bosch won 3-0 away against Pinoké.



Euro Hockey League media release