By Ali Iveson





Gauthier Boccard was named player of the match as Belgium's men thrashed Germany 6-1 ©Getty Images



Belgium's men extended their lead atop the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Pro League standings with an emphatic 6-1 win over Germany as the competition returned following a six-month hiatus brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.





The Red Lions' victory in Düsseldorf followed Germany's women beating Belgium in what was their first match of the campaign.



Belgium were 1-0 up at the interval in the men's game, thanks to a Gauthier Boccard goal, but then raced into a 4-0 lead shortly after.



Alexander Hendrickx, William Ghislain and Nicolas de Kerpel produced three goals in three minutes to put the result beyond doubt and underline Belgium's firepower.



They average more than 3.5 goals per game so far this season - more than any other team - and Antoine Kina and Loick Luypaert added efforts later on, meaning that the six goals today came from six different scorers.



Lukas Windfeder scored the lone Germany goal from a penalty corner.



While Belgium top the table with 17 points from seven games, including five wins, Germany are bottom on five points but have played just three games.



The women's match which came before that encounter was won 2-0 by the hosts, thanks to goals from Naomi Heyn and Lena Micheel.



They had to be patient, with the score level at the interval, but ultimately made their dominance count, having won 13 penalty corners compared to Belgium's one and had enjoyed the lion's share of possession.



The Germans now have as many wins as Belgium, despite playing five games fewer, and trail them by only three points.



Belgium's women are fifth in the standings, Germany seventh.



Argentina, having played seven matches, are top on 17 points.



Both fixtures will be repeated at Düsseldorfer Hockey Club 1905 tomorrow.



The FIH has extended the current Pro League season until June 2021 to cater for the delay caused by the pandemic.



